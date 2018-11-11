Michael Tancredi Wins Australian Sprintcar Allstars Feature at Murray Bridge

Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Murry Bridge Speedway
Bridge East, SA
Saturday November 10, 2018
Feature:
1. V29 – Michael Tancredi
2. S33 – Mark Caruso
3. S44 – Daniel Evans
4. S90 – Michael Lovegrove
5. S95 – Jarman Dalitz
6. S14 – Brendan Quinn
7. S42 – Jamie Hendry
8. V4 – Phil Lock
9. S96 – Brendan Guerin
10. S5 – Trigga Gates
11. V16 – James Wren
12. S22 – Jed Bell
13. S69 – Cody Atkins
14. VA8 – Shaun McClure
15. VA2 – Boyd Harris
16. V33 – Michael Holt
17. S91 – Mike Fox
18. S98 – Cheian Perrett
19. S7 – Terry Pitt
20. S3 – Ben Morris
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. A1 – Joel Chadwick
2. S16 – Joel Heinrich
3. S21 – Matthew Kennedy
4. S2 – Jake Ashworth
5. S19 – Michael Spoljaric
6. S28 – Renee Pestka
7. S51 – Jay Brown
8. S37 – Anthony McMillan
9. S33 – Brad Evans
10. S77 – Mick Barker
11. S73 – Melissa McMillan
12. S47 – Anthony Tapley
13. S9 – Ben Harris
14. S76 – Cody Atkins
15. S91 – Brent Fox
16. S11 – Normie Moore
17. S23 – Jack McCarthy
18. S31 – Casey Vanderstelt
19. S24 – Aaron Doe
20. S8 – Darryl Sloan