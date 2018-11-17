Thomas and Hart Win at Valvoline Raceway

Valvoline Raceway
Granville, NSW
Saturday November 17, 2018
Winglss V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. N51 – Dean Thomas
2. N45 – Troy Carey
3. N16 – Ashleigh Jack
4. N5 – Mark Blyton
5. N53 – Jeff Thomas
6. N29 – Michael Sammut
7. N21 – Sean Dicker
8. N41 – Jason Bates
9. Nx3 – Mitchell Pyne
10. N97 – Kyle Mock
11. N23 – Jamie Dicker
12. Nx48 – Tyson Williams
13. N35 – Sean Mayo
14. N19 – Cody Boulding
15. N58 – Luke Sayre
16. N56 – Michael Gray
17. N85 – Brian Briton
18. N84 – Jarrad Rust
19. N86 – Nick Tatnell
20. N83 – Darryl Marshall
21. Nx72 – Nathan Dicker
22. N25 – Marshall Blyton
23. Nx31 – Joel Rhind
24. N4 – Jason Davis
Developmental Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. NS75 – Damien Hart
2. D3 – Ben Atkinson Jr
3. NS27 – Kyle Angel
4. NS92 – Brian Czuczi
5. NS48 – Blake Darcy
6. N40 – Chris Mcinerney
7. N95 – Daniel Needham
8. NS97 – Luke Geering
9. N65 – Brendan Rallings
10. Q6 – Mick Rowell
11. NS56 – Kris Johnson
12. N60 – Ben Matchett
13. N18 – Guy Stanshall
14. NS11 – Adam Hourigan
15. NS9 – Nick Simmons
16. N75 – Ayden Elliott
17. N93 – Will Thompson