Attica, Fremont team up for new 410 and 305 series in 2019

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT/ATTICA, Ohio (December 21, 2018) – Fremont Speedway, located in Fremont, Ohio, and Attica Raceway Park, located about 40 minutes away in Attica, Ohio, have worked together over many years to provide some of the best weekly sprint car racing in the region. The two tracks will continue that cooperative spirit in 2019, forming the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group for the 410 sprints and the KS Sales and Service AFCS for the 305 sprints.

The 410 sprints will compete in nine AFCS events at each track in 2019 with seven of those being double-header weekends – Friday at Attica and Saturday at Fremont. The 305 sprints will compete in seven AFCS events at each track in 2019 with six of those being double-header weekends – Friday at Attica and Saturday at Fremont.

Lifelong racing enthusiast and supporter Duane Hancock will be the series director.

“We wanted to create something that will put more money in the hands of our weekly race teams and reward them for their support. We are excited to partner with Ryan Schiets and the Fremont Speedway group. Duane will do a great job directing the series. We are looking at putting up extra money on selected double-header weekends,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at AtticaRacewayPark.

Schiets, who chairs the new committee in charge of the historic Fremont Speedway, said the series will help the local teams with added funding without them having to do a lot of travel.

“Fremont and Attica have long had some of the best drivers and race teams in the region and we want to do what we can to help them put on exciting shows for the fans week in and week out,” Schiets added.

The schedule for the 410 sprints All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products AFCS Presented by the Baumann Auto Group and the KS Sales and Service AFCS and a point fund – above and separate from each track’s point funds – will be announced at a later date. The first 410 AFCS events in 2019 will be held Friday, April 12 at AtticaRacewayPark and Saturday, April 13 at Fremont Speedway. The first 305 AFCS events in 2019 will be held Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4.

“Right now we are busy making calls and talking to potential marketing partners for the point fund,” Hancock said. “I’m excited about helping to keep the car counts and teams stable for these two great tracks in 2019 and beyond.”

“We really want to thank Paul Kistler at Kistler Racing Products, Bob Williams at All Pro Heads and Kevin Shammo at KS Sales and Service for stepping up to be the title sponsors and the Baumann Auto Group for all their help as well,” added Hancock.

