TMAC Motorsports and Destiny Motorsports Join Forces in 2019

From Peterson Media

The calendar continues to rapidly make its way toward 2019 and with Florida Speedweek just around the corner, Destiny Motorsports and TMAC Motorsports are pleased to announce that they will join forces for the year ahead with Terry McCarl taking the reigns of the MonDak Portables/Ft. Union Supply and Trading/SnowPlow.com No. 4 machine.

“I am really excited for what we have planned for the 2019 season,” Terry McCarl said. “Rick and Barb Rogers of Destiny Motorsports have supported TMAC Motorsports since 2015, and we are all very excited to race together on a fulltime basis in 2019. We are still busy working on our schedule, but it looks like we will run a nice mix of both 360 and 410 events.”

Calling Fairmont, IN home since 2013, Destiny Motorsports will move the operation to Mitchellville, IA over the next few weeks where Terry McCarl, Crew Chief Doug Rankin, and Crew Member Steve Fitzpatrick will prepare the team and oversee the program for the rigorous season ahead.

“It has been a pleasure to become friends with Terry and Lori McCarl over the years,” Destiny Motorsports owner, Rick Rogers said. “Barb and I are really excited for the opportunity to race with the McCarl’s fulltime in 2019. From serving as a marketing partner with TMAC Motorsports the last four seasons, and actually having Terry drive our car one night, we are really excited to put this deal together and compete on a fulltime basis.”

At time of press the schedule is not yet finalized, but Destiny Motorsports and TMAC Motorsports are working hard to get that ready to release to the public. The team can confirm that it will debut during the World of Outlaws season opening event at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL February 8th – 10th.

Destiny Motorsports and Terry McCarl would like to thank MonDak Portables, Ft. Union Supply and Trading, SnowPlow.com, Bosma Poultry, Inc., Simplot, STC, T.W. Vance Trucking, KC Breweries, Justice Brothers, Rens Trucking, Chris Spaulding Attorney at Law, JLT Ent., Kilani Fenders, Burnett’s Rock and Landscaping, Dynasty Stucco, Phil & Vivian, Bob & Beulah, CM Rocks, Mastell Brothers, 212 Boiling Point, Aurora Rod Ends, Winters Performance, Crow Safety, All Pro, Engler, , Champion Brand Lubricants, All Star Performance, KSE Racing Products, Pro Shocks, HRP, Wilwood, Weld Wheels, Bell Helmets, Hinchman Indy, Petersen Media, My Race Pass, Octane Ink, Classic Ink, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, and Hoosier Tires North for their continued support.