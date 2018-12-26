Marcus Dumesny Tops Brother at Valvoline Raceway

Valvoline Raceway,
Granville, NSW
Wednesday December 26, 2018
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying Flight A:
1. Q7 – Robbie Farr, 11.934
2. N20 – Troy Little, 12.087
3. NS15 – Daniel Cassidy, 12.144
4. N56 – Michael Saller, 12.161
5. NQ5 – Danny Reidy, 12.219
6. N39 – Jeremy Cross, 12.221
7. D3 – Ben Atkinson Jnr, 12.277
8. NS21 – Jordyn Brazier, 12.293
9. V5 – Max Dumesny, 12.589
10. N54 – Grant Tunks, 12.642
11. N24 – Blake Skipper, 12.670
12. N68 – James Duckworth, 12.792
13. N81 – Graham Lagerlow, 12.796
14. NS27 – Kyle Angel, 12.809
15. N48 – Jackson Delamont, 12.226
16. NS75 – Damien Hart, 12.615
17. NS48 – Blake Darcy, 12.885
18. SA28 – Brett Sullivan, 12.914
19. N18 – Guy Stanshall, 12.961
20. N75 – Ayden Elliott, 13.122
21. N83 – Peter O’Neill, 13.352
22. NS97 – Luke Geering, 13.720
23. N3 – Donaven Prather, NT
DQ. NS56 – Kris Johnson, 12.894
Qualifying Flight B:
1. N92 – Sam Walsh, 12.115
2. N47 – Marcus Dumesny, 12.118
3. NZ22 – Dean Brindle, 12.172
4. NS57 – Brendan Scorgie, 12.256
5. N16 – Daniel Sayre, 12.261
6. N57 – Matt Dumesny, 12.266
7. NS4 – Max Johnston, 12.298
8. NS6 – Matt Geering, 12.320
9. N43 – Alex Orr, 12.357
10. N78 – Andrew Wright, 12.472
11. N10 – Luke Stirton, 12.497
12. N53 – Jessie Attard, 12.524
13. N22 – James Thompson, 12.618
14. N79 – Peter Bourke, 12.674
15. D2 – Ben Atkinson, 12.717
16. N15 – Matthew Thomas, 12.816
17. N71 – Michael Stewart, 12.909
18. N64 – Shane Sheedy, 13.139
19. N65 – Brendan Rallings, 13.244
20. NS11 – Adam Hourigan, 13.295
21. Q6 – Mick Rowell, 13.530
22. N93 – Will Thompson, 14.145
DNS. N96 – Bruce White, 0.000
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. Q7 – Robbie Farr
2. NQ5 – Danny Reidy
3. N48 – Jackson Delamont
4. V5 – Max Dumesny
5. D3 – Ben Atkinson Jnr
6. N24 – Blake Skipper
7. NS48 – Blake Darcy
8. NS15 – Daniel Cassidy
9. N83 – Peter O’Neill
10. N81 – Graham Lagerlow
11. N3 – Donaven Prather
12. N18 – Guy Stanshall
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. N20 – Troy Little
2. NS21 – Jordyn Brazier
3. N56 – Michael Saller
4. N39 – Jeremy Cross
5. NS75 – Damien Hart
6. N54 – Grant Tunks
7. NS27 – Kyle Angel
8. SA28 – Brett Sullivan
9. N68 – James Duckworth
10. NS97 – Luke Geering
11. N75 – Ayden Elliott
12. NS56 – Kris Johnson
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. N92 – Sam Walsh
2. N16 – Daniel Sayre
3. NZ22 – Dean Brindle
4. N43 – Alex Orr
5. NS4 – Max Johnston
6. N71 – Michael Stewart
7. N22 – James Thompson
8. D2 – Ben Atkinson
9. N65 – Brendan Rallings
10. Q6 – Mick Rowell
11. N96 – Bruce White
12. N10 – Luke Stirton
Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)
1. N57 – Matt Dumesny
2. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
3. N53 – Jessie Attard
4. N78 – Andrew Wright
5. NS57 – Brendan Scorgie
6. NS6 – Matt Geering
7. N79 – Peter Bourke
8. N64 – Shane Sheedy
9. N93 – Will Thompson
10. N15 – Matthew Thomas
11. NS11 – Adam Hourigan
C-Main (12 Laps):
1. N15 – Matthew Thomas
2. N81 – Graham Lagerlow
3. N18 – Guy Stanshall
4. Q6 – Mick Rowell
5. NS97 – Luke Geering
6. N10 – Luke Stirton
7. NS56 – Kris Johnson
8. N96 – Bruce White
9. N75 – Ayden Elliott
10. N3 – Donaven Prather
11. NS11 – Adam Hourigan
B-Main (15 Laps):
1. N71 – Michael Stewart
2. NS6 – Matt Geering
3. N22 – James Thompson
4. D2 – Ben Atkinson
5. N24 – Blake Skipper
6. N54 – Grant Tunks
7. N79 – Peter Bourke
8. NS15 – Daniel Cassidy
9. NS48 – Blake Darcy
10. SA28 – Brett Sullivan
11. N65 – Brendan Rallings
12. N81 – Graham Lagerlow
13. N18 – Guy Stanshall
14. NS97 – Luke Geering
15. NS27 – Kyle Angel
16. N93 – Will Thompson
17. N10 – Luke Stirton
18. Q6 – Mick Rowell
19. N15 – Matthew Thomas
20. N68 – James Duckworth
21. N83 – Peter O’Neill
A-Main (15 Laps):
1. N47 – Marcus Dumesny
2. N57 – Matt Dumesny
3. Q7 – Robbie Farr
4. NQ5 – Danny Reidy
5. N20 – Troy Little
6. NS21 – Jordyn Brazier
7. N92 – Sam Walsh
8. N48 – Jackson Delamont
9. N22 – James Thompson
10. N78 – Andrew Wright
11. V5 – Max Dumesny
12. NZ22 – Dean Brindle
13. N53 – Jessie Attard
14. N71 – Michael Stewart
15. N39 – Jeremy Cross
16. D2 – Ben Atkinson
17. N16 – Daniel Sayre
18. N43 – Alex Orr
19. NS75 – Damien Hart
20. NS4 – Max Johnston
21. NS6 – Matt Geering
22. NS57 – Brendan Scorgie
23. D3 – Ben Atkinson Jnr
DQ. N56 – Michael Saller