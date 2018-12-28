Kerry Madsen Wins WSS Feature at Borderline Speedway

World Series Sprintcars
Borderline Speedway
Glenburnie, SA
Friday December 28, 2018
Qualifying Flight A:
1. V90 – Corey McCullagh, 10.607
2. W97 – Mitch Wormall, 10.865
3. V42 – Jye Okeeffe, 10.871
4. V98 – Peter Doukas, 10.874
5. S63 – Ryan Jones, 10.911
6. V37 – Grant Anderson, 10.985
7. V92 – Matthew Reed, 10.992
8. V72 – Jacob Smith, 11.023
9. S13 – Brock Hallett, 11.046
10. W80 – James Inglis, 11.065
11. S81 – Luke Dillon, 11.068
12. S5 – Tregan Gates, 11.090
13. V52 – Darren Mollenoyux, 11.104
14. V17 – Dennis Jones, 11.149
15. Q77 – Jayden Peacock, 11.175
16. S57 – Rory Button, 11.233
17. S20 – Glen Sutherland, 11.236
18. S72 – Chad Ely, 11.246
19. W14 – Jason Pryde, 11.297
20. NT9 – Danny Porter, 11.302
21. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh, 11.429
22. T7 – Tim Hutchins, 0.003
Qualifying Flight B:
1. V40 – Rusty Hickman, 10.583
2. S15 – Aidan Hall, 10.594
3. W2 – Kerry Madsen, 10.597
4. W26 – Corey Eliason, 10.756
5. S97 – Matt Egel, 10.783
6. V88 – David Murcott, 10.787
7. V25 – Jack Lee, 10.830
8. S19 – Bradley Keller, 10.871
9. Q83 – Steve Lines, 10.874
10. S10 – Steven Caruso, 10.938
11. W17 – James McFadden, 10.975
12. S4 – Lisa Walker, 10.981
13. S78 – Keke Falland, 10.989
14. V35 – Jamie Veal, 11.007
15. S27 – Daniel Pestka, 11.031
16. S3 – Ben Morris, 11.041
17. V60 – Jordyn Charge, 11.073
18. T22 – Jock Goodyer, 11.098
19. S41 – Adrian Cotrell, 11.317
20. Q54 – Randy Morgan, 11.318
21. S14 – Brendan Quinn, 11.328
Heat Race #1:
1. V90 – Corey McCullagh
2. V98 – Peter Doukas
3. V72 – Jacob Smith
4. S63 – Ryan Jones
5. S20 – Glen Sutherland
6. NT9 – Danny Porter
7. S5 – Tregan Gates
8. S13 – Brock Hallett
9. S57 – Rory Button
10. V52 – Darren Mollenoyux
11. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
Heat Race #2:
1. S81 – Luke Dillon
2. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
3. V37 – Grant Anderson
4. W80 – James Inglis
5. W97 – Mitch Wormall
6. V92 – Matthew Reed
7. V42 – Jye Okeeffe
8. V17 – Dennis Jones
9. T7 – Tim Hutchins
10. W14 – Jason Pryde
11. S72 – Chad Ely
Heat Race #3:
1. W26 – Corey Eliason
2. Q83 – Steve Lines
3. S4 – Lisa Walker
4. S78 – Keke Falland
5. S97 – Matt Egel
6. V40 – Rusty Hickman
7. S19 – Bradley Keller
8. S14 – Brendan Quinn
9. V60 – Jordyn Charge
10. S3 – Ben Morris
11. Q54 – Randy Morgan
Heat Race #4:
1. S27 – Daniel Pestka
2. W17 – James McFadden
3. V35 – Jamie Veal
4. W2 – Kerry Madsen
5. V88 – David Murcott
6. S15 – Aidan Hall
7. S10 – Steven Caruso
8. V25 – Jack Lee
9. T22 – Jock Goodyer
10. S41 – Adrian Cotrell
Heat Race #5:
1. V17 – Dennis Jones
2. S81 – Luke Dillon
3. V37 – Grant Anderson
4. S63 – Ryan Jones
5. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
6. V90 – Corey McCullagh
7. S13 – Brock Hallett
8. S57 – Rory Button
9. W14 – Jason Pryde
10. V92 – Matthew Reed
Heat Race #6:
1. S20 – Glen Sutherland
2. W80 – James Inglis
3. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
4. W97 – Mitch Wormall
5. V42 – Jye Okeeffe
6. V72 – Jacob Smith
7. V98 – Peter Doukas
8. NT9 – Danny Porter
9. S72 – Chad Ely
10. T7 – Tim Hutchins
Heat Race #7:
1. S27 – Daniel Pestka
2. W17 – James McFadden
3. V25 – Jack Lee
4. S15 – Aidan Hall
5. V60 – Jordyn Charge
6. S97 – Matt Egel
7. S10 – Steven Caruso
8. Q54 – Randy Morgan
9. S14 – Brendan Quinn
10. S3 – Ben Morris
11. W26 – Corey Eliason
Heat Race #8:
1. V35 – Jamie Veal
2. V88 – David Murcott
3. S78 – Keke Falland
4. W2 – Kerry Madsen
5. Q83 – Steve Lines
6. V40 – Rusty Hickman
7. S19 – Bradley Keller
8. S41 – Adrian Cotrell
9. T22 – Jock Goodyer
10. S4 – Lisa Walker
B-Main:
1. V25 – Jack Lee
2. V35 – Jamie Veal
3. W26 – Corey Eliason
4. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
5. V92 – Matthew Reed
6. S20 – Glen Sutherland
7. V72 – Jacob Smith
8. S19 – Bradley Keller
9. S10 – Steven Caruso
10. V17 – Dennis Jones
11. Q23 – Lachlan McHugh
12. S57 – Rory Button
13. V60 – Jordyn Charge
14. W14 – Jason Pryde
15. S41 – Adrian Cotrell
16. NT9 – Danny Porter
17. T22 – Jock Goodyer
18. S13 – Brock Hallett
19. S78 – Keke Falland
20. Q54 – Randy Morgan
A-Main:
1. W2 – Kerry Madsen
2. V88 – David Murcott
3. V37 – Grant Anderson
4. W17 – James McFadden
5. Q83 – Steve Lines
6. V98 – Peter Doukas
7. V90 – Corey McCullagh
8. S97 – Matt Egel
9. S81 – Luke Dillon
10. S27 – Daniel Pestka
11. W80 – James Inglis
12. W97 – Mitch Wormall
13. Q77 – Jayden Peacock
14. V25 – Jack Lee
15. S63 – Ryan Jones
16. W26 – Corey Eliason
17. V42 – Jye Okeeffe
18. V35 – Jamie Veal
19. V40 – Rusty Hickman
20. S15 – Aidan Hall