Allstar Performance Event List: January 4 – 6, 2018

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 16-17, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday January 4, 2018

Archerfield Speedway

Brisbane, QLD

AU

World Series Sprintcars

Borderline Speedway

Mt. Gambier, SA

AU

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Saturday January 5, 2018

Archerfield Speedway

Brisbane, QLD

AU

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway

Brisbane, QLD

AU

World Series Sprintcars

Australian Sprintcar Open

Mildura Speedway

Mildura, VIC

AU

Australian Sprintcar Allstars

Murray Bridge Speedway

Bridge East, SA

AU

Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Murray Bridge Speedway

Bridge East, SA

AU

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Zeke Agars Classic

Western Speedway

Hamilton, VIC

AU

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway

Granville, NSW

AU

Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Valvoline Raceway

Granville, NSW

AU

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Western Speedway

Hamilton, VIC

AU

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Western Springs Speedway

Auckland, NZ

NZ

Midget Cars

International Midget Series 50

Lapper

Western Springs Speedway

Auckland, NZ

NZ

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sunday January 6, 2018

Premier Speedway

Warrnambool, VIC

AU

Midget Cars

Victorian Speedcar Title

Premier Speedway

Warrnambool, VIC

AU

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars