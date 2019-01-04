Allstar Performance Event List: January 4 – 6, 2018

Event List, Features

allstar275The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 16-17, 2018 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday January 4, 2018

Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, QLD
AU
World Series Sprintcars

Borderline Speedway
Mt. Gambier, SA
AU
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Saturday January 5, 2018

Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, QLD
AU
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, QLD
AU
World Series Sprintcars
Australian Sprintcar Open

Mildura Speedway
Mildura, VIC
AU
Australian Sprintcar Allstars

Murray Bridge Speedway
Bridge East, SA
AU
Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Murray Bridge Speedway
Bridge East, SA
AU
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Zeke Agars Classic

Western Speedway
Hamilton, VIC
AU
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway
Granville, NSW
AU
Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Valvoline Raceway
Granville, NSW
AU
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Western Speedway
Hamilton, VIC
AU
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Western Springs Speedway
Auckland, NZ
NZ
Midget Cars
International Midget Series 50
Lapper

Western Springs Speedway
Auckland, NZ
NZ
Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sunday January 6, 2018

Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, VIC
AU
Midget Cars
Victorian Speedcar Title

Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, VIC
AU
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Related Stories: