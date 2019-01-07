Feature Winners: January 1 – 6, 2018

Updated 01/07/2019
Tuesday January 1, 2019
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Donny Schatz
Huntly Speedway – Huntly, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series – Tyler Courtney
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – World Series Sprintcars / SRA Eureka Sprintcar Series – WSS Speedweek – James McFadden
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – Matthew Jackson
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Firecracker 50 – Brad Sweet
Thursday January 3, 2019
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series – Kyle Larson
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Michael Pickens
Friday January 4, 2019
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Rusty Hickman
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars – Darren Vine
Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Luke Storer
Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, SA – AU – Midget Cars – Matt Jackson
Saturday January 5, 2019
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Robert Mazzer
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Australian Sprintcar Open – Donny Schatz
Mildura Speedway – Mildura, VIC – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars – Daniel Evans
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Robbie Farr
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Winged V6 Sprint Cars – Nick Hall
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Zeke Agars Classic – Joel Chadwick
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Rained Out
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series 50-Lapper – Christopher Bell
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Michael Pickens
Sunday January 6, 2019
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Midget Cars – Victorian Speedcar Title – Travis Mills
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Luke Weel