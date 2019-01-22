2019 Feature Win List: Bell and Schatz Lead After Week Two

As of 01/21/2019

1. Christopher Bell – 3

2. Donny Schatz – 3

3. Jamie Veal – 2

4. Kyle Larson – 2

5. Michael Pickens – 2

6. Robbie Farr 2

7. Brad Sweet – 1

8. Bradley Maiolo – 1

9. Buddy Kofoid – 1

10. Carson Macedo – 1

11. Chris James – 1

12. Daniel Evans – 1

13. Darren Vine – 1

14. Dayne Kingshott – 1

15. Gio Scelzi – 1

16. James McFadden – 1

17. Jamie Larsen – 1

18. Jason Bates – 1

19. Jason Kendrick – 1

20. Joel Chadwick – 1

21. Joey Aguilar – 1

22. Justin Grant – 1

23. Logan Schuchart – 1

24. Logan Seavey – 1

25. Luke Storer – 1

26. Luke Weel – 1

27. Matt Jackson – 1

28. Matthew Jackson – 1

29. Mitchell Haynes – 1

30. Nathan Smee – 1

31. Nick Hall – 1

32. Rico Abreu – 1

33. Robert Mazzer – 1

34. Rusty Hickman – 1

35. Scott Crossey – 1

36. Scott Thomsen – 1

37. Tim Kaeding – 1

38. Tom Lubsden – 1

39. Travis Mills – 1

40. Tyler Courtney – 1

The staff at TJSlideways.com works hard to maintain this list as accurately as possible. Not every track and/or series makes its results readily available. If you see a correction feel free to contact us with the proper information.