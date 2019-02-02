Maddox Doubles Up in Top Gun Action at East Bay

Top Gun Sprint Car Series
East Bay Raceway Park
Tampa, FL
Friday February 1, 2018
Feature:
1. 3A – AJ Maddox
2. 20 – Brandon Grubaugh
3. 19 – Keith Butler
4. 6s – Robbie Smith
5. 00 – Harley Zimmerman
6. 23D – Dylan Colding
7. 30 – DJ Peeples
8. 1L – Johnnie Alexander
9. 6x – Mark Cole
10. 43MB – Tim Tricks
11. 11B – Billy Bridges
12. 17c – Aileen Collins-Love
13. 3 – Travis Bliemeister
14. 96 – Nikki Voisey
15. 1* – Tim George
16. 21 – Justin Webster
17. 12B – Bryan Eckley
18. 41 – Luke Hill
19. 4 – Billy Boyd
20. 7 – Jeff Parks
21. 82 – Garrett Green
DNS: 89 Frank Beck – DNS
DQ: 71D Burd Durden DQed