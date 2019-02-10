R.J. Johnson Perfect at Stroud Memorial With San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars

From Bryan Hulbert

PEORIA, Az. (February 9, 2019) – Racing under the Arizona sun on Saturday afternoon, R.J. Johnson ran a perfect night to capture the third annual Steve Stroud Memorial at Canyon Speedway Park with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series.

Fast time at 14.269 seconds, the invert put Johnson coming from fourth to win in his Heat Race.

Putting the No. 34az on the pole of the 25-lap A-Feature, Johnson led non-stop for his seventh career victory with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series. Moving forward seven positions, Kyle Shipley grabbed second with Sterling Cling making up the podium. Taking over the series point’s lead, Aaron Jones raced from 10th to fourth with Joe Scheopner in fifth.

Josh Shipley in sixth was trailed by Saturday’s Hard Charger, Colton Hardy, who moved from 16th to seventh. Ronald Webster was eighth with Jesse Stonecipher and Rick Shuman completing the top-ten. A field of 20 drivers checked in with four falling out with mechanical issues before taking a competitive green flag.

The San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series returns to action on Saturday, March 23 with the series first trip of the year to Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek, Ariz. with the ASCS Southwest Region also in action at the 5th annual San Tan Ford Spring Fling. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (MT). More information is available online at http://www.arizonaspeedway.net.

San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Cars Series

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Ariz.

3rd annual Steve Stroud Memorial

Saturday, February 9, 2019

Car Count: 20

Qualifying: 1. 34AZ-R.J. Johnson, 00:14.269[12]; 2. 34C-Sterling Cling, 00:14.331[13]; 3. 0G-Kyle Shipley, 00:14.388[9]; 4. 22G-Aaron Jones, 00:14.400[3]; 5. 17-Joe Scheopner, 00:14.429[8]; 6. 2-Joshua Shipley, 00:14.480[2]; 7. 3-Tye Mihocko, 00:14.533[6]; 8. 4T-Dennis Gile, 00:14.628[15]; 9. 66-Colton Maroney, 00:14.687[11]; 10. 22AZ-Colton Hardy, 00:14.816[10]; 11. 21-Daylin Perreira, 00:14.943[14]; 12. 76-Jesse Stonecipher, 00:15.073[5]; 13. 25-Mike Waddle, 00:15.110[7]; 14. 67-Jim Maroney, 00:15.770[4]; 15. 51-Ronald Webster, 00:15.880[1]; 16. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, 00:16.140[16]; 17. 1AZ-Bruce St. James, NT; 18. 29X-Dustin Cormany, NT; 19. 45-Austin Kuehl, NT; 20. 88-Philip Deeney, NT;

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 34AZ-R.J. Johnson, [4]; 2. 3-Tye Mihocko, [1]; 3. 17-Joe Scheopner, [2]; 4. 66-Colton Maroney, [5]; 5. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [3]; 6. 51-Ronald Webster, [8]; 7. 25-Mike Waddle, [7]; 8. 21-Daylin Perreira, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4T-Dennis Gile, [1]; 2. 34C-Sterling Cling, [4]; 3. 2-Joshua Shipley, [2]; 4. 76-Jesse Stonecipher, [6]; 5. 22G-Aaron Jones, [3]; 6. 67-Jim Maroney, [7]; 7. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [8]; 8. 22AZ-Colton Hardy, [5]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 34AZ-R.J. Johnson, [1]; 2. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [9]; 3. 34C-Sterling Cling, [2]; 4. 22G-Aaron Jones, [10]; 5. 17-Joe Scheopner, [5]; 6. 2-Joshua Shipley, [6]; 7. 22AZ-Colton Hardy, [16]; 8. 51-Ronald Webster, [11]; 9. 76-Jesse Stonecipher, [8]; 10. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [14]; 11. 4T-Dennis Gile, [3]; 12. 25-Mike Waddle, [13]; 13. 21-Daylin Perreira, [15]; 14. 66-Colton Maroney, [7]; 15. 67-Jim Maroney, [12]; 16. 3-Tye Mihocko, [4]