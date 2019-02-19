The 30th Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Promises to Be One of the Biggest Ever!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, February 18, 2018 – The 30th Annual National Sprint Car Hall of Fame induction festivities will be held Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1! Tickets for Saturday’s induction banquet are $25 and can be ordered by contacting Lori DeMoss at 641-842-6176 or by e-mail at LDeMoss@SprintCarHoF.com. The banquet will again be held at Noon in the Dyer-Hudson Hall on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Knoxville, Iowa. Festivities will get underway with a catered luncheon from Rib Shack.

Those individuals being inducted for their career achievements include: Drivers – Richard Griffin, Jason Johnson and Stevie Smith; Owners-Mechanics-Builders-Manufacturers-Car Sponsors – M.A. Brown and C.K. Spurlock; Promoters-Officials-Media Members-Event/Series Sponsors – Thomas J. Schmeh and Greg Stephens; and Pre-1945 Era – “Wild” Bill Endicott. Hall of Famers Dave Argabright and Pat Sullivan will emcee the event. Following Saturday’s induction, inductees’ families and friends are invited back to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum’s second floor for the unveiling of the new inductees’ plaques.

One of the highlights of the weekend also includes the attendance of previous National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductees, making the Friday, May 31, festivities at the museum a “must attend” event. This year, that will be elevated with a screening of the documentary, “The Legend of Stan Bowman” in the museum’s theater on the second floor. The film is tentatively scheduled to screen at 6 p.m. Stay tuned for more information on this exciting event!

Following the screening, at 7 p.m., will be our salute to our inductees on the museum’s second floor! The reception and gathering of previous inductees always includes an open mic discussion with plenty of stories, true or fabricated! The reception is FREE and open to the public. Pennsylvania’s Lynn Paxton and Indiana’s Steve Stapp are often the ring leaders, as we are treated to a night of stories from some of the greats of the sport. Invitations are going out to our inductees soon, so stay tuned for who to expect in Knoxville during Induction weekend and our Friday night festivities!

Saturday evening, racing is scheduled at the Knoxville Raceway. McKay Group/West Bend Insurance Night Knoxville Championship Cup Series racing will feature 410 sprint cars, 360 sprints featuring the Nebraska 360 Sprint Series and 305 sprints.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram! For more information on the events at Knoxville Raceway, visit www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com.

