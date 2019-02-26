Andrews Lands New Ride With Mackey Racing

Inside Line Promotions

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Feb. 25, 2019) – Chris Andrews was facing the possibility of not having a 410ci winged sprint car ride going into 2019, but that all changed recently as he was able to land with the Ken and Duane Mackey team based out of Adrian, Mich., within the last week.

“I have talked to Ken over the years many times,” Andrews said. “The timing was just right this time around and I’m excited. They have great equipment and want to race around my home tracks of Attica Raceway Park and Fremont Speedway. Ken understands the level of the competition at these tracks and is excited for the challenge.”

Ken Mackey has a long and storied sprint car driving career. He started racing in 1979 at the age of 15-years-old. Along the way he recorded 10 track championships at Butler Motor Speedway in Quincy, Mich., and a pair of track titles at Hartford Speedway in Hartford, Mich. Mackey was also the Great Lakes Outlaw Sprint Series champion in 2001 and is a two-time Sprints on Dirt champion. Those accolades guided him into the Michigan Motor Sports Hall of Fame.

“It’s easier to talk to and describe what’s going on with a car to a person who has sat behind the wheel,” Andrews said. “They have Maxim Chassis and good motors and I’m ready to get the season going.”

Andrews said the team has approximately 25-to-30 races penciled in for 2019, including the 18 races scheduled for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group. The series has nine races planned at both Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, and at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio.

“We will hit some of the All Star shows in the area,” he said. “I think if we get rolling we will add more races.”

UP NEXT –

April 12 at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, and April 13 at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series Presented by the Baumann Auto Group

MEDIA LINKS –

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChrisAndrews19c

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.andrews.5059

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Edwards Agriculture

Edwards Agriculture, which is based in Castalia, Ohio, offers the most efficient and thorough field scouting to date by using drones. With this new technology the company has the ability to video more than a thousand acres a day, which will help monitor field conditions, potential crop damage and nitrogen deficiencies. For more information, visit http://www.edwardsagcompany.com .

“I’m friends with the Edwards brothers and they got involved as a sponsor last year and will be moving with me to our new race team,” Andrews said. “Hopefully we can get them more wins in 2019 and keep them excited about being involved in dirt track racing.”

Andrews would also like to thank Kistler Racing Products, Griewahn’s Concrete, Scotty’s Body Shop and Slade Shock Technology for their continued support.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

To meet the media relations needs of your program by joining Team ILP, contact Shawn at 541-510-3663 or Shawn@InsideLinePromotions.com. For more information on Inside Line Promotions, visit http://www.InsideLinePromotions.com.