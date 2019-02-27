USCS Winter Heat Sprints and 600s for 3/1 & 3/2 POSTPONED 2 WEEKS

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – FEB. 26. 2019 – This coming weekend’s USCS Winter Heat Winged Sprint Car and Mini Sprint events at Hattiesburg Speedway on Friday 3/1 & Magnolia Motor Speedway on Saturday 3/2 HAVE BEEN POSTPONED until FRI/SAT 3/15 & 3/16.

All of this is due to the large amount of rain these tracks have received recently and the Tornado in Columbus, MS this past Saturday. The fact that more rain and little sunshine are forecast for the rest of this week make the chances of getting the events in at either facility doubtful.

We are sorry for any inconvenience to anyone, but, the track owners both and USCS management thought it best to make this decision to postpone for this weekend and to race at these facilities in two weeks.

The NEXT USCS Sprint car event is scheduled 11 days from now at Chatham Speedway in Chatham, Lousiana, the bayou State Sprint Car Nationals. For more info on the track visit www.ChathamSpeedway.com For USCS rules and info visit www.uscsracing.com or call 7708656097 Both have Facebook pages as well.