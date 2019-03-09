Three to the Little 500 Hall of Fame

From David Sink

ANDERSON, Ind. (March 8, 2019) — Two former Little 500 car owners and a car builder are slated for induction into the Little 500 Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 25, part of the 71st Annual Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW Week. The Class of 2019 will be formally inducted at a luncheon at Anderson Speedway the afternoon of the Little 500.

The “Class of 2019” includes: Bob Gratton, Tony Nosal, and Jerry Stuckey.

Bob Gratton (Homosassa, FL) Car owner, fielded nine entries from 1998-2003; three pole positions with Dave Steele; completed 3,968 laps; three top-5 finishes including runner-up in 2001; led four races for a total of 762 laps. Also fielded entries for Kipp Beard, Stan Butler, and Wayne Reutimann.

Tony Nosal (Diamondale, MI) Car owner, 16 entries to present; completed 5,082 laps; three pole positions (1997, ’98, ’05); five top-5 finishes including runner-up in 1995; led 5 races for a total of 210 laps. Nosal fielded entries for drivers Jason Blonde Gary Fedewa, Tom Fedewa, and Bill Tyler.

Jerry Stuckey (Spring Hill, FL) Builder of famed Hurricane Chassis; debuted car in 1996 with winning Jack Nowling owned car driven by Dave Steele; also won in 2000 with Jim Childers at the wheel; his cars have won five poles and seven podium finishes.

The 30th annual Little 500 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at Anderson Speedway on Saturday afternoon May 25. Seating is limited at this year’s luncheon, so advance tickets will be the only way to guarantee a seat. Please order your tickets as soon as possible. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased by sending a check or money order to: Little 500 Hall of Fame, 5027 Pearl St., Anderson, IN 46013. Tickets can also be purchased at the Anderson Speedway Box office. For more information please call (765) 642-0206 or (765) 278-8231.

The Little 500 Hall of Fame is dedicated to promoting the history and heritage of the Little 500. Your support has helped us honor the wonderful people and traditions of the greatest sprint car race in the world. We are also grateful to our friends at Anderson Speedway, Simpson Performance Products, and the Little 500 Festival.