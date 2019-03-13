USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS RETURN TO BAKERSFIELD

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 12, 2019… After a two nights of furious action at Las Vegas, the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series will make their only appearance of the year at Bakersfield Speedway this Saturday, March 16th. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the “KUZZ Night at the Races” will also feature IMCA Stock Cars, American Stocks and the California Lightning Sprints. The Pit Gates will open at 3:00pm, the Front Gates will open at 5:00pm, and Racing is scheduled for 7:00pm at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.” For event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FRONT AXLE TETHERS & FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS ARE ALLOWED.

– The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at www.usaclicense.com.

Since April 25, 2009, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted fourteen West Coast Sprint Car events. Ten different drivers have claimed victory, led by Davey Pombo with three wins. Ryan Timmons won the last Bakersfield show on June 28th.

After running second and first at the Las Vegas “FVP Platinum Battery Showdown,” Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) has a six point advantage over the competition. Driving John Grau and Mike Burkhart’s #34AZ Western Premier Hauling / KSE Custom Drywall DRC, Swanson also has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one hard charger award, and 6 feature laps led on the season. Currently tied with Davey Pombo and T.J. Smith for thirteenth on the series win list, the 2017 Champion will be looking for his fifth victory.

Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) ranks second in the point chase. Piloting Tanner Grau’s #34 Westin Diversified / Western Premier Hauling Maxim, Roa finished first and fourth at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. At press time, the 2016 Champion has posted one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, and 15 feature laps led in the campaign. Brody is tied with Craig Stidham for ninth on the series win list and will have his sights on his seventh feature win.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, AZ) sits third in the chase for the championship. Racing his #50 MP Environmental / RSS Industries entry, Davis claimed fifth and second in the Las Vegas Openers. To date, the 2018 USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion also has 17 feature laps led to his credit. Primarily racing in Arizona, “Chargin” Charles may skip Saturday’s action at Bakersfield.

Stevie Sussex (Tempe, AZ) is fourth in the championship point standings. Driving Robbie and Gaye Allen’s #12 ABC Body Shop / PPG Automotive Finishes Maxim, Sussex earned two third place finishes at the “FVP Platinum Battery Showdown.” Although not expected at Bakersfield, the second generation driver has one career USAC West Coast Sprint Car triumph.

Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) ranks fifth in the USAC West Coast Point Standings. Piloting the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino placed seventh and fifth at the Las Vegas season openers. At press time, the 2018 Faria Memorial Winner has also posted one heat race victory on the year. Tristan is tied with Troy Rutherford for eleventh on the series win list and will be looking for his sixth main event win.

Currently thirteenth in points, Hannah Mayhew (Acton, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Slater Helt (Harrisonville, MO), is also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., T.J. Smith, Koen Shaw, Kyle Edwards, Ryan Timmons, Austin Ervine, Shannon McQueen, James Herrera, Cody Majors, Shawn Arriaga, Brent Owens, Matt Day, and more.

Pit Passes are $40 Member and $45 Non-Member.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior and Military tickets (ID Required) are $13, Kids tickets (6 to 12) are $8, and Children Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com, and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

Loudpedal Productions has USAC West Coast Sprint Car DVDs and videos on demand available for purchase at www.loudpedal.tv and 805.407.7229.

———————————————–

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett.

BAKERSFIELD USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 3-Davey Pombo, 2-Ryan Bernal, 2-Troy Rutherford, 1-Danny Faria Jr., 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Ricky Kirkbride, 1-Peter Murphy, 1-Craig Stidham, 1-Ryan Timmons, 1-Richard Vander Weerd.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Brody Roa, 1-Jake Swanson.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE-TRACK-LOCATION

March 16: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

March 23: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach #1)

April 27: #Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA

May 17: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Peter Murphy Classic)

May 18: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

June 1: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach #2)

June 8: Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Chris & Brian Faria Memorial)

June 15: #Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Ron Otto Memorial)

August 10: #Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA (Bud Stanfield Memorial)

August 24: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Battle at the Beach #3)

October 5: #Santa Maria Raceway – Santa Maria, CA

October 12: Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

November 27: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Non-Points)

November 28: *Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA (Turkey Night Grand Prix / Battle at the Beach #4 / Non-Points)

———————————————–

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with VRA Sprints.

# = Co-Sanctioned Event with Santa Maria 360 Sprints.

This schedule is subject to change.