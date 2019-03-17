Schuchart Bounces to Victory at Stockton

By T.J. Buffenbarger

STOCKTON, Ca. (March 16, 2019) – Logan Schuchart showed poise after making a mistake to be in the right place at the right time to capitalize on Shane Stewart’s misfortune to win Saturday night’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature at the Stockton Dirt Track.

Schuchart led the opening 12 laps of the main event before hitting a hole in turn four, sliding off the track, and nearly getting upside down. Schuchart recovered to get back up to second place when leader Shane Stewart’s right rear tire went flat six laps from the finish. Schuchart held off Brad Sweet over the final circuits to become the sixth different winner in seven races with the World of Outlaws this season.

“Its crazy. I’m lucky to even be standing here. When Shane got by me I actually thought I was going to flip the thing,” said Schuchart in victory lane. “I was happy just to save it. I thought we were running second, it’s a long race, its rough, and its though to make consistent laps because its pulling and yanking the car. That last restart I was following Shane around and I thought his right rear looked a little low,” said Schuchart. “I knew hew was going to have trouble, but wasn’t going to pull in. Its tough to make that call and he tried to race it.”

Schuchart started on the front row with his Shark Racing teammate Jacob Allen for the 30-lap main event. Schuchart held the lead through multiple early race cautions including one for Allen sliding off the race track in turn four on the fourth circuit.

After the caution for Allen the race stayed green for several laps as Schuchart caught the back of the field on lap 10. The traffic allowed second place Stewart to close in on Schuchart’s back bumper. On lap 12 Schuchart hit a hole and went airborne off the race track in turn four. This allowed Stewart to take over the lead and open up a sizeable gap over the rest of the field.

Just as it appeared Stewart might drive away with the victory the caution flag appeared for Kasey Kahne shredding a right rear tire off turn four with six laps to go. Stewart tried keeping heat in his tire under the caution, but it was to no avail as Schuchart took the lead after the restart. Three laps leader while dropping back in the field Stewart slowed with a flat tire to bring out the final caution flag of the main event.

Once he regained the lead Schuchart defended his position holding off a late race surge by Brad Sweet for the victory. Tim Kaeding completed the podium while Aaron Reutzel and D.J. Netto rounded out the top five.

After suffering through the flu during the previous weekend at Tulare Thunderbowl and the rough track at Stockton, Schuchart was happy to give his hard-working team owned by his Grandfather and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum inductee Bobby Allen a victory during the first California swing with the Outlaws.

“I’m happy for this whole team. Ron, A.J., Tyler, my Grandfather. They work hard at this deal. It’s very rewarding for all of their hard work to get a win this early in the season.”

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Stockton Dirt Track

Stockton, CA

Saturday March 16, 2019

Qualifying:

1. 15 – Logan Schuchart, 12.858

2. 49 – Brad Sweet, 12.887

3. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.980

4. 18 – Ian Madsen, 13.002

5. 41 – David Gravel, 13.040

6. 17W – Shane Golobic, 13.060

7. 7 – Jason Sides, 13.093

8. 9 – Kasey Kahne, 13.104

9. 415 – Dominic Scelzi, 13.110

10. 11K – Kraig Kinser, 13.146

11. 75 – Tim Kaeding, 13.149

12. 15 – Donny Schatz, 13.181

13. 83 – Daryn Pittman, 13.196

14. 19 – Brent Marks, 13.211

15. 71P – Parker Price-Miller, 13.231

16. 49X – Tim Shaffer, 13.282

17. 83JR – Giovanni Scelzi, 13.297

18. 2 – Carson Macedo, 13.299

19. 5H – Cole Macedo, 13.307

20. 26 – Cory Eliason, 13.368

21. 87 – Aaron Reutzel, 13.382

22. 21 – Brian Brown, 13.403

23. 1A – Jacob Allen, 13.411

24. 24 – Rico Abreu, 13.415

25. 88N – DJ Netto, 13.442

26. 5 – Shane Stewart, 13.445

27. 45 – Chad Kemenah, 13.452

28. 0 – Bud Kaeding, 13.469

29. 31C – Justyn Cox, 13.496

30. 33M – Mason Daniel, 13.507

31. 4 – Terry McCarl, 13.531

32. 21P – Robbie Price, 13.685

33. 16A – Colby Copeland, 13.709

34. 29 – Willie Croft, 13.750

35. 83T – Tanner Carrick, 14.040

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 26 – Cory Eliason

2. 1A – Jacob Allen

3. 88N – D.J. Netto

4. 7S – Tim Kaeding

5. 5H – Cole Macedo

6. 11K – Kraig Kinser

7. 18 – Ian Madsen

8. 33M – Mason Daniel

9. 4 – Terry McCarl

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 1S – Logan Schuchart

2. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

3. 15 – Donny Schatz

4. 24 – Rico Abreu

5. 17W – Shane Golobic

6. 2 – Carson macedo

7. 83JR – Giovanni Scelzi

8. 31C – Justyn Cox

9. 7 – Jason Sides

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):

1. 49 – Brad Sweet

2. 5 – Shane Stewart

3. 9 – Kasey Kahne

4. 45 – Chad Kemenah

5. 21 – Brian Brown

6. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

7. 16A – Colby Copeland

8. 21P – Robbie Price

9. 83T – Tanner Carrick

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 29 – Willie Croft

2. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

3. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

4. 83 – Daryn Pittman

5. 41 – David Gravel

6. 49X – Tim Shaffer

7. 19 – Brent Marks

8. 0 – Bud Kaeding

(First five finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Dash (6 Laps):

1. 1S – Logan Schuchart

2. 1A – Jacob Allen

3. 41S – Dominic Sclezi

4. 5 – Shane Stewart

5. 29 – Willie Croft

6. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

7. 49 – Brad Sweet

8. 26 – Cory Eliason

(Finishing order determined the first eight starting positions for the A-Main)

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 4 – Terry McCarl

2. 18 – Ian Madsen

3. 2 – Carson Macedo

4. 0 – Bud Kaeding

5. 16A – Colby Copeland

6. 11K – Kraig Kinser

7. 83T – Tanner Carrick

8. 33M – Mason Daniel

9. 83JR – Giovanni Scelzi

10. 19 – Brent Marks

11. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

12. 21P – Robbie Price

13. 31C – Justyn Cox

14. 49T – Tim Shaffer

15. 7 – Jason Sides.

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)

A-Main (30 Laps):

1. 1S – Logan Schuchart

2. 49 – Brad Sweet

3. 7S – Tim Kaeding

4. 87 – Aaron Reutzel

5. 88N – D.J. Netto

6. 24 – Rico Abreu

7. 2 – Carson Macedo

8. 15 – Donny Schatz

9. 26 – Cory Eliason

10. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild

11. 83 – Daryn Pittman

12. 0 – Bud Kaeding

13. 5 – Shane Stewart

14. 17W – Shane Golobic

15. 41 – David Gravel

16. 18 – Ian Madsen

17. 71P – Parker Price-Miller

18. 45 – Chad Kemenah

19. 29 – Willie Croft

20. 9 – Kasey Kahne

21. 5H – Cole Macedo

22. 1A – Jacob Allen

23. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

24. 4 – Terry McCarl

25. 21 – Brian Brown.

Lap Leaders: Schuchart 1-11, Stewart 12-23, Schuchart 24-30