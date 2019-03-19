OCRS Returns to Creek County Speedway Saturay for the First Time in 11 Years

From John Rittenoure

TULSA, Ok (March 18, 2019) – After a successful season opener at Red Dirt Raceway last Saturday, the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Car Series travels to Creek County Speedway on Saturday for race number two on the 2019 season schedule.

It has been 11 years since the OCRS has raced at the Emmett Hahn owned quarter-mile oval located on old route 66 near the town of Kellyville. For many, it has been a long time coming.

This will be an opportunity for many of the Creek County champ sprint regulars to make their first start with the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series and race with our series regulars.

The last time OCRS visited Creek County Speedway was July of 2008 and two features were run that night, one with wings and one without.

Mike Goodman topped 2008 series champion Jamie Passmore and Tim Kent in the non-wing event, while Cody Cordell won with the wings on over Matt Sherrell and Danny Smith who finished second and third.

This time the wings will be on and several of the same veteran competitors from 2008 will be in the field along with a host of younger ones.

In last weeks season opener at Red Dirt Raceway veteran Wayne Johnson picked up a thrilling final lap victory over 2017 Ameri-Flex / OCRS champion Zach Chappell, who spun on the backstretch while leading on the final lap of the 30-lap main event. Chappell stayed on the gas and continued with only two turns between him and the checkered flag. Chappell managed to pass second place Layne Himebaugh but fell short at the finish by 0.390 seconds.

Coming into Saturdays show, Johnson holds a slim two-point lead over Chappell in the Ameri-Flex / OCRS standings.

For more nformation about the Ameri-Flex / OCRS sprint car series, visit our website at www.ocrsracing.net.