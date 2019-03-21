Attica Raceway Park Opener Pushed Back to March 29th

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (March 21, 2019) – Wet, cold weather has forced Attica Raceway Park officials to delay the 2019 season opener until Friday, March 29.

“We have rain off and on all day Thursday with a forecast of rain and snow Friday and highs only in the low 40s on Saturday. There just wasn’t enough drying time to get the races in this coming weekend. It wasn’t for lack of effort from the Attica team who have been out working hard all week to try and get the races in,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

The Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models and Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will try again Friday, March 29 on Fisher Performance/Construction Equipment and Supply/Advanced Drainage Systems Night. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing under way at 7:45 p.m. There is a rain date of Saturday, March 30 and if that date is needed, gates will open at 3 p.m. with racing scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

