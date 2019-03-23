Asparagus Cup Fast Approaching at Stockton Dirt Track

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Ca. (March 21, 2019) — The second annual Asparagus Cup at the Stockton Dirt Track is sure to be one of the biggest two-night Sprint Car shows of the season in California and is set to take place on Friday and Saturday April 12 and 13.

After paying for festival admission each day, a race ticket will cost $10 extra (five and under are free for the race).

If you purchase a discount Asparagus Festival ticket at Save Mart or Lucky’s ahead of time it will bring your total cost to watch the race down to $22 each night for adults.

Both nights are sanctioned by the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards. Friday pays $10,000-to-win, while Saturday is $15,000-to-win and both nights are $800-to-start the feature. Winged 360’s are the only class running.

For a list of Save Mart and Lucky stores to purchase discount Asparagus Festival tickets click http://www.sanjoaquinasparagusfestival.net/savemart_discount_ticket_locations.html

The Asparagus Cup will be rounds two and three for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour after opening the season on March 30 at Placerville Speedway.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

The Stockton Dirt Track is located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206.