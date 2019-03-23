Ohsweken Speedway Division Meetings March 24th

From Clinton Geoffrey

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (March 22, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway will be holding pre-season information and registration meetings on Sunday, March 24 at the Styres Racing Shop located at 3388 Third Line in Ohsweken, Ontario.

Ohsweken Speedway teams are welcome to bring their questions or concerns to this pre-season information session for weekly Friday Night Excitement divisions.

There will also be an important session for Thursday night Micro Sprint Teams. Officials will be presenting some new rules and procedures for the Thursday night Program.

Grandstand Season Passes, Pit Memberships, and Season Pit Passes for the 2019 Ohsweken Speedway season will be available for purchase, with all prices remaining the same as 2018.

Memberships are payable by cash, cheque, debit card, or credit card. Registration forms for drivers and crew are available at the following link: http://ohswekenspeedway.ca/?page_id=1803 (found on the Ohsweken Speedway website under Competitor Info > Membership Forms)

The schedule for the meetings is as follows:

12:00pm to 4:00pm – Registration for All Ohsweken Racer Teams

1:00pm to 2:00pm – Micro Sprints Meeting

2:00pm to 3:00pm – Mini Stocks & Thunder Stocks Meeting

3:00pm to 4:00pm – 360 Sprint Cars & Crate Sprint Cars Meeting

The season for Kool Kidz Micro Sprints begins Thurday June 21st, 2019.