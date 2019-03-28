Cisney Charges From Eighth and Wins Port Royal Season Opener With Last-Lap Pass

Inside Line Promotions

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (March 28, 2019) – Dylan Cisney produced one of the most thrilling performances of his career last Saturday during the season opener at Port Royal Speedway.

Cisney won both his heat race and the main event, doing so in impressive fashion with a last-lap pass. It marked his third career feature victory at the half-mile oval.

“It’s a confidence booster,” he said. “Usually you want to show up and just make sure the car is put together. Things worked out because we went to the opener at Lincoln Speedway and the opener at Williams Grove Speedway. We had some laps and were already in our rhythm. We were ready to go.”

The night began with a strong run from fourth to win a heat race and earn a spot into the feature inversion.

“I got up to second pretty quick,” he said. “We were behind (Cale) Conley and he had a decent lead. The track was already drying out and I could tell he was pretty loose. I just tried to keep the car straight and the tires under it.”

Cisney lined up on the outside of the fourth row for the A Main after the feature was inverted by nine. He quickly maneuvered into the top five on the opening lap and then methodically worked his way through the field during the non-stop race.

“It rolled back the chance of winning when they drew the No. 9,” he said. “I thought, ‘Let’s get a good run, try to get into the top three.’ I would have been happy with that. I knew we had a good car. The leaders jumped out to a good start. When I was running for second it was me, (Carl) Bowser and (Brock) Zearfoss. I got by them pretty quickly, but then (Anthony) Macri had such a huge lead. I was happy being up to second at that point. Without a yellow with as much lead as he had I really didn’t think we had a chance.”

Cisney ventured up the track to the high groove in turns three and four with two laps remaining and made up some ground on the leader. He was within striking distance as the white flag was waved. Returning to the top in turns three and four yielded the grip Cisney needed to slingshot into the lead down the frontstretch as he crossed the finish line first.

“I was jumping all over the place all race long trying to find something,” he said. “I felt good everywhere, but not great in any certain spot. I’d make a lap on the bottom and one on the top and I didn’t feel any lane was better than the other. The last lap I thought I was close enough to make something happen. I trunked the top wing going down the frontstretch. There was a good chunk of cushion in turns one and two so I aimed for it. I was trying to decide where he was going as we went down the backstretch. I saw him dive to the bottom and there was nobody up top so I figured that was my lane. I was hoping he’d scrub enough speed on the bottom and I’d have momentum built up that I could dive underneath, but there was enough room to the outside and I kept enough momentum to squeeze by on the outside.

“That was the farthest back I’ve won a feature from and the first last-lap pass. It was pretty neat. As it was happening coming out of turn four I couldn’t believe it just happened. I’ve been on the other side of it a bunch of times leading on the final lap and someone comes from nowhere and gets around you.”

Cisney will return to action this Friday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., before a race on Saturday at Port Royal Speedway.

QUICK RESULTS –

March 23 – Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa. – Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (8).

SEASON STATS –

3 races, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 2 top 15s, 3 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Saturday at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa.

