LAWRENCEBURG SPRINT RACE POSTPONED TO MAY 4

From USAC

Lawrenceburg, Indiana (March 27, 2019)………With a 100-percent chance forecasted for this weekend, USAC and Lawrenceburg Speedway officials have decided to postpone this Saturday’s USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Midwest season opener to Saturday, May 4.

Times and ticket prices will remain the same for the rescheduled event. Pit gates will open at 3pm (Eastern) with front gates opening at 5pm and hot laps getting underway at 6pm. Adult tickets are $25, kids 7-12 are $7, while children age 6 and under are FREE. Pit passes are $30 (all ages).

The series will make three visits to the southeastern Indiana 3/8-mile dirt oval this season in addition to the May 4 date, making stops on July 21 for “Indiana Sprint Week” and on October 5 for the “Fall Nationals.” Additionally, the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets will make a stop at “The Burg” on June 8 for “Indiana Midget Week.”

The next events on the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car calendar are included in a doubleheader weekend. The Sprints travel to Bloomington (Ind.) Speedway on April 12 for the “Larry Rice Classic,” then to Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind. on April 13.

C.J. Leary remains the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car point leader. Leary, Chris Windom and Justin Grant have each won series features thus far with three races complete.