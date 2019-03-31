Colton Hardy Charges To San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Victory

Bryan Hulbert

PEORIA, Ariz. (March 30, 2019) Runner up one night ago, Colton Hardy found the missing pass and more as the Phoenix, Ariz. racer charged from eighth to win Saturday night with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series.

Adding to an already impressive weekend, which included a pair of wins in Micro competition, Hardy made the race-winning pass on the closing lap; edging out Joshua Shipley by 0.026 seconds to claim his first victory of the season with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series.

Shipley, who led from laps 15-24, ended with weekend with a pair of podium appearances. Friday night winner, Dennis Gile, crossed the line third with Kyle Shipley fourth and Matt Lundy fifth.

Leading the opening 14 laps, Joe Scheopner slipped to sixth with Bruce St. James seventh. Tanner Grau, Rick Shuman, and Asa Kesterson completed the top-ten. The San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series are in action again on Saturday, April 6 at Arizona Speedway in Queen Creek, Ariz.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results

ASCS Desert Sprint Cars

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, Ariz.

Saturday, March 30, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [2]; 2. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [1]; 3. 17-Joe Scheopner, [3]; 4. 7K-Bruce St. James, [5]; 5. 34-Tanner Grau, [4]; 6. 18-Asa Kesterson, [6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2-Joshua Shipley, [1]; 2. 4T-Dennis Gile, [3]; 3. 55-Matt Lundy, [4]; 4. 3-Tyler Most, [2]; 5. 22AZ-Colton Hardy, [5]; 6. 50S-Rocky Silva, [6]; 7. 65X-John Romero, [7]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 22AZ-Colton Hardy, [9]; 2. 2-Joshua Shipley, [5]; 3. 4T-Dennis Gile, [4]; 4. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [6]; 5. 55-Matt Lundy, [2]; 6. 17-Joe Scheopner, [1]; 7. 7K-Bruce St. James, [7]; 8. 34-Tanner Grau, [10]; 9. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [3]; 10. 18-Asa Kesterson, [11]; 11. 3-Tyler Most, [8]; 12. 50S-Rocky Silva, [12]; 13. (DNF) 65X-John Romero, [13]