Speed Shift TV’s VIP Subscription in April Highlighted by 17 Sprint Car Races

AVON, Ind. (April 1, 2019) – Winged sprint car fans have a special month ahead as Speed Shift TV has 17 races on tap under the VIP subscription.

A total of 19 events are currently on the April slate with all but two of those races featuring winged sprint cars. The new VIP subscription option is only $40 per month and encompasses nearly all live broadcasts as well as all On-Demand content.

The first race in April via the VIP subscription is next Friday when Marshalltown Speedway in Marshalltown, Iowa, hosts IMCA modifieds, IMCA stock cars, IMCA sport mods and IMCA hobby stocks during the 141 Speedway Left Turn Lounge IMCA Frostbuster.

81 Speedway in Park City, Kan., showcases the 9th annual Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout on Friday and Saturday when the winner of the prestigious 360ci winged sprint car spectacle will receive a $14,000 top prize.

Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa., and Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pa., feature 410ci winged sprint cars as well as multiple other divisions on Saturday.

The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions will have its first seven points-paying races of the season broadcast live via Speed Shift TV. The action begins on April 11 at Virginia Motor Speedway in Jamaica, Va., followed by races at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., on April 12; at Port Royal Speedway on April 13; and at Bedford Speedway in Bedford, Pa., on April 14.

A doubleheader the following weekend (April 19-20) will be held at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, before the month concludes on April 27 at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio.

Marshalltown Speedway welcomes the Malvern Bank Super Late Models on April 19.

Races at Lincoln Speedway on April 13, April 20 and April 27 will also feature sprint cars. Port Royal Speedway has sprint cars on tap during weekly events on April 20 and April 27.

The final scheduled April event included in the VIP subscription is the FAST Series and BOSS Series competing at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind., on April 28.

Most of all these races also have support classes as well.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

