Oswego’s 62nd International Classic to Re-Air Tonight on MAVTV’s SPEED SPORT

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 4, 2019) – Oswego Speedway’s 62nd annual Budweiser International Classic will re-air on MAVTV’s SPEED SPORT tonight at 7 and 10pm eastern time.

Available to Spectrum, DIRECTV and Dish customers, MAVTV is again airing Oswego’s 200-lap ‘Classic’ for what was a fifth consecutive season as of last year. The event made its national television debut on October 18, 2018.

The 62nd running of Oswego Speedway’s crown jewel featured a memorable battle between veterans Otto Sitterly and Doug Didero. Sitterly passed Didero on a late race restart to grab his fifth Classic win, tying Eddie Bellinger Jr. for fourth all-time.

Oswego Speedway’s 69th season of racing opens on Saturday, May 25 with Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50’s for the Novelis Supermodifieds.

Tickets for 2019 events are on sale now and can be purchased by phoning the speedway box office at (315)-342-0646 or sending an email to oswegospeedway@gmail.com.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. You can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.