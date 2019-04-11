Andrews Impressed With New Team and Runner-Up Result on Opening Night

Inside Line Promotions

ATTICA, Ohio (April 11, 2019) – The first night out with a new team usually has everyone a little nervous, but for Chris Andrews and the Ken and Duane Mackey owned team it turned out to be a great night of racing.

Andrews, who is a two-time Attica Raceway Park 410ci sprint car champion, had never hot lapped the Mackey Racing machine let alone raced it prior to last Saturday’s season opener. But when the checkered flag flew he not only led some of the feature, Andrews ended up with a runner-up result during Attica Raceway Park’s first race of the year.

“Other than going up to Michigan to put my seat in and make sure I was comfortable, I didn’t see the car until Saturday,” he said. “That said, Ken has been a racer for a long time and I trusted things would be good. I was amazed at the first hot laps how well the car felt.

“This car is very good. They know what they are doing. I gave them some input and they knew what to do. The entire night was calm and calculating and the results were amazing. This is the first time Ken watched his car run. He normally was behind the wheel so for him to adjust and do what he did is not only amazing but greatly appreciated.”

Andrews’ night began with a second quick qualifying effort in his group.

“The car was quick out of the box,” he said. “After qualifying the guys worked on it and made it even better for the heat.”

Andrews won his heat race, which put him into the redraw for the feature. He drew the fourth starting spot. Andrews took the lead eight laps into the 30-lap affair, but lost it to winner Cale Conley with 12 laps to go though Andrews pressured the leader for the win.

“We were there,” he said. “We have a great base to go off of and these guys know what to do. I’m excited for the rest of the year, especially when the tracks slick off. We were literally a half of an adjustment away so I can’t wait for the rest of the season.”

Andrews and the Mackey Racing team plan to tackle a two-night weekend with the All Pro Aluminum Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group this Friday at Attica Raceway Park and Saturday at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio.

“I’m excited for what this little team can do and give them the finishes they deserve,” Andrews said. “I got two wins at Fremont last year so I have a ton of confidence going into the weekend.”

QUICK RESULTS –

April 6 – Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio – Qualifying: 9; Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 2 (4).

SEASON STATS –

1 race, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 1 top 15, 1 top 20

UP NEXT –

Friday at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, and Saturday at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, with the All Pro Aluminum Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Kistler Racing Products

In 2008, Kistler Racing Products opened to add a full product line to the already 15 year established Kistler Engines business. Paul Kistler hired Brian Kemenah and Dave Deyo to run the store, conveniently located within Kistler Engines Inc. shop in rural Fremont, Ohio. Kistler Racing Products and Kistler Engines are proud of their unique niche – the only comprehensive shop for dirt sprints in the United States where you can build a car from the ground up including motor and arrive at the race track in a one-stop shopping atmosphere. Kistlers supplies everything you need from A – Z : Axles to Zeus buttons including product line Arai Helmets to Zemco – if you need it, we’ve got it. If it makes a race car competitive to win, you will find it at Kistler Racing Products – and you will get all the technical support and one on one personalized customer service that you deserve. At Kistler Racing Products, you are not just another number – you are important to us and you will know it! For more information, visit http://www.KistlerRacing.com.

“The Mackey’s have always been a customer of Kistlers as have I,” Andrews said. “They make sure we have everything we need to be competitive.”

Andrews would also like to thank Edwards Agriculture, Griewahn’s Concrete, Scotty’s Body Shop and Slade Shock Technology for their continued support.