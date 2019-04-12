FORwww.thecushion.com will LIVE STREAM USCS Spring Speed Xplosion

Atlanta, GA – April 11, 2019- For those who can’t be there in person www.thecushion.com will have the LIVE STREAM in full of this weekend’s USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters 5th annual USCS Spring Speed Xplosion speed spectacular from Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida. The event feature the Untied Sprint Car Series winged sprint cars competing in a full racing format including main events on both nights. Also, on the racing card are the FMSA winged mini sprints and Stock Car Racing in several divisions both nights as well.

To view the broadcast, please go to www.thecushion.com and subscribe. The economical subscription is $15.99 per month or only $95.00 for the year. For more info on USCS please visit www.uscsracing.com or like their Facebook page USCS Racing or follow @uscsracing on Twitter. You may call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

USCS Media contact: Pete Walton 770-865-6097 email: peteusc@att.net