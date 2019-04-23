Matt Vandervere wins at Beaver Dam

By Gared Tennyson

Matt Vandervere used a late race move to drive under Doug Schenck and pick up the win in the Auto Meter Wisconsin wingLESS feature at Beaver Dam Raceway. This would be Vandervere’s 3rd win in as many wingLESS races at Beaver Dam.

33 AutoMeter Wisconsin wingLESS Series preserves by the IRA teams showed up at the Beaver Dam Raceway to compete in the Wipperfurth Memorial. Doug Schenk was quick time over teammate Craig Campton. Chris Dodd was 3rd quick, followed by another pair of teammates in Matt Vandervere and Allen Hafford.

Wisconsin wingLESS Heat Race 1 saw Jordan Paulsen take the early lead. Former champion Doug Schenck would move into 2nd. Schenck was able to get to Paulsen’s back bumper in the closing laps but could not find a way around the white 4. Paulsen would collect the win followed by Doug Schenck. Allen Hafford would come home in 3rd ahead of Vince Bartolotta.

Heat race 2 was led early by Scott Grissom. Craig Campton got past Grissom but a caution would negate the pass and put Grissom back in the lead. Campton would be able to pass Grissom once again on the restart and never looked back, taking the win. Ryan Zielski would also get around Grissom to take 2nd with Grissom coming home 3rd. Nick Petska would bring his car home in 4th over Chris Klemko in 5th.

The 3rd heat saw an early battle for the lead as Chris Dodd rolled the bottom while Dennis Spitz powered through the the middle, Dodd would eventually come out on top taking the lead, and the eventually win. Rusty Egan would bring his #50 car home 2nd followed by Spitz. Denny Smith would finish in the 4th spot followed by James Walldan.

Jimmy Sivia led all 8 laps of heat 4 to win. Matt Vandervere brought the Hafford 38v home in 2nd followed by Greg Olsen and Rod Colburn. Natalie Klemko would round out the top 5 in her Merit Asphalt car.

Zach Raidart led the field to green for the B main, he would keep that lead for the majority of the race, but a spin in the closing laps would cost him the lead, and a feature starting position. Randy Stanford would pick up the win over Tom Eller. Zach Hanson would finish in the 3rd spot and William Huck would finish in the 4th and final transfer position.

Matt Vandervere jumped out to the early lead over Doug Schenck. Vandervere would lead for most of the feature but with about 6 laps to go, Doug Schenck would use a lapped car to pass “Matty V” for the lead. A caution just one lap later would give Vandervere a chance to take the lead back. Schenck got a great restart and kept the lead but with 2 laps Vandervere was able to get under Schenck and take the lead back. Vandervere would take home the win, his 3rd win at Beaver Dam Raceway in as many wingLESS events at the track. Schenck would settle for 2nd over Chris Dodd, Jordan Paulsen and Chris Dodd would round out the top 5.

A Feature 1 25 laps | 00:21:48.900

1. 38V-Matt VandeVere, 21:48.900[1]; 2. 71S-Doug Schenck, 21:49.941[4]; 3. 01-Chris Dodd, 21:50.214[2]; 4. 4-Jordan Paulsen, 21:51.756[6]; 5. 41-Dennis Spitz, 21:53.689[11]; 6. 21-Ryan Zielski, 21:55.017[9]; 7. 9-Greg Olsen, 21:55.126[13]; 8. 54-Scott Grissom, 21:55.764[12]; 9. 70-Chris Klemko, 21:56.054[19]; 10. 77-James Walldan, 21:56.367[17]; 11. 20-Natalie Klemko, 21:57.234[20]; 12. 29-Randy Stanford, 21:57.906[21]; 13. 50-Rusty Egan, 21:58.033[8]; 14. 51-Charles Spoonmore, 21:58.808[18]; 15. 7S-Craig Campton, 21:58.900[3]; 16. 29OG-Tom Eller, 21:59.924[22]; 17. 38-Allen Hafford, 22:01.489[10]; 18. 61-Zach Hansen, 22:00.335[23]; 19. 39-William Huck, 22:00.786[24]; 20. (DNF) 1-Rod Colburn, 16:56.489[16]; 21. (DNF) 6-Vince Bartolotta, 16:15.525[14]; 22. (DNF) 66-Denny Smith, 10:28.287[15]; 23. (DNF) 18-Nick Petska, 10:28.287[5]; 24. (DNF) 91-Jimmy Sivia, 10:28.287[7]

B Feature 1 12 laps | 00:14:39.182

1. 29-Randy Stanford, 14:39.182[2]; 2. 29OG-Tom Eller, 14:39.412[3]; 3. 61-Zach Hansen, 14:40.323[4]; 4. 39-William Huck, 14:40.805[5]; 5. 11-Lance Walldan, 14:42.873[6]; 6. 22W-Bruce Waterworth, 14:45.126[8]; 7. 22-Greg Alt, 06:01.606[7]; 8. (DNF) 23Z-Zach Raidart, 05:55.358[1]; 9. (DNF) 2-Tommy Colbourn, 05:58.486[10]; 10. (DNF) 00-Paul Shaffer, 06:01.606[9]; (DNS) 19K-Derek Crane, 06:01.606; (DNS) 12-Shawn Swim, 06:01.606

Heat 1 8 laps | 00:04:59.366

1. 4-Jordan Paulsen, 04:59.366[2]; 2. 71S-Doug Schenck, 04:59.630[4]; 3. 38-Allen Hafford, 05:01.390[3]; 4. 6-Vince Bartolotta, 05:02.564[1]; 5. 51-Charles Spoonmore, 05:03.460[5]; 6. 29-Randy Stanford, 05:05.216[6]; 7. 22-Greg Alt, 05:11.942[8]; 8. 00-Paul Shaffer, 05:12.142[7]

Heat 2 8 laps | 00:06:42.748

1. 7S-Craig Campton, 06:42.748[4]; 2. 21-Ryan Zielski, 06:43.326[3]; 3. 54-Scott Grissom, 06:43.783[1]; 4. 18-Nick Petska, 06:44.476[2]; 5. 70-Chris Klemko, 06:45.642[5]; 6. 29OG-Tom Eller, 06:49.585[6]; 7. 22W-Bruce Waterworth, 06:52.020[8]; 8. (DNF) 2-Tommy Colbourn, 06:00.596[7]

Heat 3 8 laps | 00:06:21.773

1. 01-Chris Dodd, 06:21.773[4]; 2. 50-Rusty Egan, 06:22.376[3]; 3. 41-Dennis Spitz, 06:22.934[2]; 4. 66-Denny Smith, 06:23.889[5]; 5. 77-James Walldan, 06:24.580[1]; 6. 61-Zach Hansen, 06:25.805[7]; 7. 39-William Huck, 06:26.772[6]; (DNS) 12-Shawn Swim, 06:26.772

Heat 4 8 laps | 00:05:54.850

1. 91-Jimmy Sivia, 05:54.850[3]; 2. 38V-Matt VandeVere, 05:55.954[4]; 3. 9-Greg Olsen, 05:57.091[1]; 4. 1-Rod Colburn, 05:58.538[5]; 5. 20-Natalie Klemko, 05:58.957[6]; 6. 23Z-Zach Raidart, 05:59.460[2]; 7. 11-Lance Walldan, 06:03.165[7]; (DNS) 19K-Derek Crane, 06:03.165

Qualifying 1 00:04:32

1. 71S-Doug Schenck, 00:14.850[26]; 2. 7S-Craig Campton, 00:14.864[12]; 3. 01-Chris Dodd, 00:14.978[28]; 4. 38V-Matt VandeVere, 00:15.074[5]; 5. 38-Allen Hafford, 00:15.076[8]; 6. 21-Ryan Zielski, 00:15.165[13]; 7. 50-Rusty Egan, 00:15.239[11]; 8. 91-Jimmy Sivia, 00:15.359[25]; 9. 4-Jordan Paulsen, 00:15.419[27]; 10. 19K-Derek Crane, 00:15.470[4]; 11. 18-Nick Petska, 00:15.492[22]; 12. 41-Dennis Spitz, 00:15.597[1]; 13. 23Z-Zach Raidart, 00:15.609[21]; 14. 6-Vince Bartolotta, 00:15.807[3]; 15. 54-Scott Grissom, 00:15.881[9]; 16. 77-James Walldan, 00:15.931[14]; 17. 9-Greg Olsen, 00:15.946[32]; 18. 51-Charles Spoonmore, 00:15.956[7]; 19. 70-Chris Klemko, 00:16.069[17]; 20. 66-Denny Smith, 00:16.085[30]; 21. 1-Rod Colburn, 00:16.093[19]; 22. 29-Randy Stanford, 00:16.366[15]; 23. 29OG-Tom Eller, 00:16.466[18]; 24. 39-William Huck, 00:16.607[10]; 25. 20-Natalie Klemko, 00:16.719[29]; 26. 00-Paul Shaffer, 00:17.150[31]; 27. 2-Tommy Colbourn, 00:17.503[23]; 28. 61-Zach Hansen, 00:17.571[16]; 29. 11-Lance Walldan, 00:17.877[24]; 30. 22-Greg Alt, 00:19.750[20]; 31. 12-Shawn Swim, 00:19.750[6]; 32. 22W-Bruce Waterworth, 00:19.750[2]