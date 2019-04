Feature Winners: April 25-28, 2019

Thursday April 25, 2019

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – ASCS National Tour – Thomas Kennedy

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska – Tyler Drueke

Friday April 26, 2019

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Spring Fling – Jason Solwold

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series – Jonathan Beason

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma – Andrew Deal

Deming Speedway – Deming, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Chance Crum

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Series – Mike Moore

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – World of Outlaws – Brad Sweet

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – D2 Midgets – Andy Baugh

Lincoln Speedway – Lincoln, IL – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Max Pozsgai

Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Bud Kaeding

Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Johnny Bridges

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region – Thomas Kennedy

West Texas Speedway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma – Steven Shebester

Saturday April 27, 2019

82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits – Casey Burkham

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman – Paul Miller

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USA – USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Brody Roa

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Spring Fling – Jason Solwold

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints – Blake Hahn

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Russell Shoulders

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Brian Herbert

El Paso Country Raceway – Calhan, CO – USA – POWRi Warrior Sprint Series – Zac Taylor

Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Devon Borden

I-75 Raceway – Sweetwater, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series – Tony Stewart

Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS – USA – ASCS Gulf South Region / ASCS Mid-South Region – Derek Hagar

Kansas State Faigrounds – Hutchinson, KS – USA – National Championship Racing Association – Wayne Johnson

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Wingless Limited Sprints – T.J. Herrell

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars – Doug Hammaker

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Chase Dietz

Magic Valley Speedway – Twin Falls, ID – USA – Idaho Sprint Car Racing League – Preston Henderson

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – North East Wingless Sprints – Jermain Godshall

Orange County Speedway – Rougemont, NC – USA – USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Series – Chris Lamb

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman – Bill Brian Jr.

Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA – USA – Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Shane Golobic

Port City Raceway – Tulsa, OK – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series – Andrew Felker

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series – Open Wheel Madness – Logan Wagner

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – United Racing Club – Open Wheel Madness – Ryan Smith

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Open Wheel Madness – Nick Sweigart

Sandia Speedway – Albuquerque, NM – USA – New Mexico Motor Racing Association – Colt Treharn

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series – Austin Liggett

Santa Maria Speedway – Santa Maria, CA – USA – USAC Western States Midget Series – Austin Liggett

Shenandoah Speedway – Shenandoah, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series – Mike Keeton

Showtime Speedway – Pinellas Park, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series – Troy DeCaire

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Northwest Focus Midget Series – Chance Crum

Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA – USA – Sportsman Sprints – Chases Goetz

Southern Oklahoma Speedway – Ardmore, OK – USA – Texas Sprint Series – Logan Scherb

Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association – Mark Maliepaard

Stockton 99 Speedway – Stockton, CA – USA – Gunslingers Sprint Car Series – Dillon Tucker

Sumter Speedway – Sumter, SC – USA – Carolina Sprint Tour – Nick Tucker

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – King of Thunder Sprint Car Series – Mitchell Faccinto

Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA – USA – Western RaceSaver Series – Kyle Rasmussen

USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region – Rick Ziehl

USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ – USA – Desert Sprint Car Series – Dustin Cormany

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – Kaidon Brown

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Kyle Mock

Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series – A.J.Maddox

Sunday April 28, 2019

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series – Drew Ritchie

Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH – USA – Auto Value Bumper to Bumper Super Sprints – Non-Wing Race – Aaron Pierce

Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH – USA – USAC Silver Crown Championship – Kody Swanson