Patriot Sprint Tour Gets a Second Chance with Land of Legends This Saturday

From Paul Harkenrider

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (May 1, 2019) — With mother nature taking the first win of the season, both Land of Legends Raceway and the Patriot Sprint Tour will seek revenge this coming weekend as both organizations are looking to kick off their 2019 seasons.

With the very cold temperatures and high winds forecasted for Saturday night, Land of Legends track promoter Paul Cole and PST president Mike Emhof mutually agreed to postpone the event. Fortunately, when the 2019 season schedule was released in late January, a makeup date for Saturday, May 4 was already put in place if the event were to be cancelled.

Dating back to 2003, Land of Legends Raceway is one of the most highly visited tracks in PST program history. Tim Barnard scored his first and only career Patriot win in the initial visit back on July 5, 2003. Other drivers who have graced victory lane at Land of Legends are Chuck Hebing, George Suprick, Bryan Howland, Steve Poirier and most recently Jason Barney, who won the lone PST event last season.

The Patriots are excited to be back to Paul Cole’s promoted Land of Legends Raceway on three separate occasions in 2019! This Saturdays and the June 22 race will be full point events both paying $2,000, while the September scheduled race will be the inaugural running of the New York Nationals. A two-day event as day one will run triple 20’s each paying $1,000 to win each while the second day will pay a large sum of $5,000.

On top of that, this Saturdays A-Main will automatically qualify you into the illustrious September event!

The traditional PST racing format will be in play this weekend which includes open draw for the eight lap heats, while passing points determine our top eight re-drawers. The drivers who finish in positions 9-14 in passing points will run in the Bonnell’s Rod Shop Four Laps of Fame Dash. Passing points will then determine starting positions 15-24. Saturdays A-Main distance is 25 laps.

Due to the addition of the Big Block Modified’s to the Saturday schedule card, the grandstand admission price is now set at $20 while the pit price is now set at $40. Gate time openings will remain the same as they are set to open at 5:00 p.m. with racing starting at 7:00 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to visit PST Social Media on facebook, twitter, and Instagram daily for immediate updates regarding the Patriot Sprint Tour.