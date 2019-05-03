Rain Wins The Day With Lucas Oil ASCS at Williams Grove Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (May 3, 2019) Giving every opportunity possible to get the second annual Eleven Oaks Farms Battle of the Groves rolling, the decision has been made to cancel events slated for Friday, May 3 at Williams Grove Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Watching the weather throughout the day, the forecast has started calling for severe weather conditions, closing any possible window of opportunity to race.

Looking ahead to Saturday, May 4 the Eleven Oaks Farms Battle of the Groves moves to Selinsgrove Speedway. Gates on Saturday will open at 4:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 6:00 P.M. (ET). The night’s card will include Limited Late Models.

One year ago, the showdown between the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and Capital Renegade United Race Club went to Selinsgrove native, Blane Heimbach, who led every lap.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Thomas Kennedy 300; 2. Roger Crockett 258; 3. Wayne Johnson 248; 4. Scott Bogucki 247; 5. Seth Bergman 238; 6. Matt Covington 231; 7. John Carney II 229; 8. Dylan Westbrook 228; 9. Blake Hahn 223; 10. Jamie Ball 220; 11. Josh Baughman 213; 12. Jake Bubak 204; 13. Jason Martin 204; 14. Travis Rilat 199; 15. Brandon Hanks 196;

2019 Race Winners: Thomas Kennedy 2 (4/25 – Eagle Raceway, 4/26 – U.S. 36 Raceway);

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Audio Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com

Live Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live