The USCS Sprint Car Mania plus All-Star Late Models the M.S.C.A.Winged 305 Sprint Cars

and Stock Car Racing at Lexington 104 Speedway s scheduled for TOMMOROW on Saturday 5/4 Has Been Cancelled due to wet grounds and 100% chance of rain ALL day long on Saturday.

The next event at Lexington 104 Speedway is the USCS Sprint Speedweek Round #4 on Memorial Day Monday, May 27th.