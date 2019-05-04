Steven Richardson Wins at Dodge City

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (May 4, 2019) – Saturday night’s Stock Car Shootout presented by Winner’s Circle Feedyards and Factory Direct Fireworks atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval lived up to its moniker with Hill City’s Kyle Pfeifer battling past Jason Rogers in the closing rounds of the 25-lapper to pocket the $1,000 winner’s share for IMCA Stock Cars.

While Pfeifer topped the Stock Car Shootout, other Saturday night winners included Steve Richardson in Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, Clay Money in IMCA Modifieds, Travis Burger in IMCA Sport Modifieds and Tathan Burkhart in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Pfeifer had his work cut out for him the in the 25-lap Stock Car Shootout, gridding the feature field 12th Tyler Walker and Mark Zorn led the way to the green flag.

Walker gunned into the early lead and paced the initial eight circuits before surrendering the point to eighth-starter Jason Rogers. Rogers was busy fending off Angel Munoz over the ensuing circuits wile Pfeifer making his into the top five by the midway point.

Working the top side of the track, Pfeifer made his way to second by the 17th round and then began pressuring Rogers for the lead. After battling side-by-side for several circuits, Pfeifer surged ahead on the 23rd lap and paced the final three circuits to secure the win.

After leading more than half the race, Rogers settled for second with Munoz filling out the podium in third. Mike Petersilie crossed the stripe fourth after starting tenth with Will Bauer rounding out the top five.

In the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, defending track champion Steven Richardson led all but the first round in the 20-lapper to become the third different winner of the season in as many rounds.

Starting from the front row outside, the Liberal racer chased opening night winner Steven Richardson for the first lap before racing by on the top side of the track.

Richardson rode the rim flawlessly the rest of the way to secure the win aboard the Poor Boy Kustomz No. 0 Sprint Car. Cranston tried to reel Richardson back in just past the midway point but was unable to fully eliminate the gap.

Cranston settled for second with Ty Williams in third. Kris Moore cracked the top five on the eighth round and took command of fourth for keeps on the 11th lap. Koby Walters outlasted Alexander Ort to round out the top five.

The feature was marred by a wild opening lap crash exiting turn two that eliminated a handful of cars. Colorado’s Buddy Tubbs was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Penokee’s Clay Money became the first repeat winner in the IMCA Modified ranks by making a late move into the lead and then holding off a charging Daniel Gottschalk and Clay Sellard to top the 20-lapper.

While Money worked his way forward from the eighth starting position, Brandon Conkwright paced the initial 14 rounds from the pole position.

Money needed just seven laps to climb to third and then took second away from Jake Schroeder on the tenth. And when Conkwright ran afoul of a pair of lapped cars on the 16th round, Money was there to cash in on the opportunity by racing into the lead.

A caution with just four laps to go put Conkwrigth and Sellard on Money’s rear bumper. Sellard slipped around Conkwright while Gottschalk worked the high side to race past both of them only to fall just short of Money at the line. Gottschalk’s charge was a rebound from an early race incident that sent him to the tail of the field

Sellard settled for third with Conkwright and Schroeder rounding out the top five.

Manhattan’s Travis Burger left little doubt about his first career IMCA Sport Modified feature win, gunning into the lead on the opening lap and leading all 20 rounds in convincing fashion.

While Burger streaked away from the pack, defending track champion Jeff Kaup made his way past Brian May for second on the eighth lap. By that time though, Burger had opened up nearly straightaway worth of real estate between himself and Kaup.

Kaup closed to within eight car length but ran out of laps to chase down the fleet Burger. Kaup and May rounded out the podium in second and third, respectively, with Dakota Sproul in fourth after wining the first two rounds of championship chase action. Luke Stallbaumer rounded out the top five.

Hays’ Tathan Burkhart reeled off his second IMCA Hobby Stock feature win in as many 2019 tries by leading the final 13 rounds of the 15-lapper.

Burkhart battled past Devon Ghumm for the point on the third round and cruised the rest of the way to the checkered flag with Ghumm holding off Cody Ghumm for runner-up honors. B.J. Rogers was fourth with Sheri Berger rounding out the top five.

The 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval will be unveiled on Sunday, May 5, with a full slate of Micro Sprint Cars and Karts while the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park resumes action on Saturday, May 18, with URSS vs. DCRP Sprint Cars along with IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stok Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Dodge City Raceway Park – Stock Car Shootout

May 4, 2019 Results:

IMCA Stock Cars – Stock Car Shootout presented by Winner’s Circle Feedyards and Factory Direct Fireworks:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 20-Tyler Walker, 2. 97x-Ondre Rexford, 3. 33-Marlin Hogie, 4. 3z-Mark Zorn, 5. 57-Dalton Bauer, 6. 21-Josh Siebert, 7. 94b-Brandon Ballard.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 54p-Kyle Pfeifer, 2. 25x-Troy Burkhart, 3. 38-Shaylan Holloway, 4. 16-Will Bauer, 5. 3-Chris Oliver, 6. 99-Gerald Walker, 7. F0-Anthony Finch.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 37-Jason Rogers, 2. 25p-Mike Petersilie, 3. 52s-Angel Munoz, 4. 52T-Travis Baird, 5. 22-Donald Kaup, 6. 42-Zach McLemore, 7. 91b-Richard Knoll.

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 54p-Kyle Pfeifer, 2. 37-Jason Rogers, 3. 52s-Angel Munoz, 4. 25p-Mike Petersilie, 5. 16-Will Bauer, 6. 3z-Mark Zorn, 7. 52T-Travis Baird, 8. 33-Marlin Hogie, 9. F0-Anthony Finch, 10. 97x-Ondre Rexford, 11. 99-Gerald Walker, 12. 91b-Richard Knoll, 13. 25x-Troy Burkhart, 14. 57-Dalton Bauer, 15. 21-Josh Siebert, 16. 22-Donald Kaup, 17. 94b-Brandon Ballard, 18. 3-Chris Oliver, 19. 20-Tyler Walker, 20. 42-Zach McLemore, 21. 38-Shaylan Holloway.

Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 95-Buddy Tubbs, 2. 49x-Luke Cranston, 3. 13-Alexander Ort, 4. 33-Koby Walters, 5. 11k-Tyler Knight, 6. 8J-Brandy Jones, 7. 6-Kaden Taylor, 8. 18-Brandon Sprott (DNS), 9. 1x-Cody Lampe (DNS).

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 2. 0-Steven Richardson, 3. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 4. 911-Ty Williams, 5. 49-Kris Moore, 6. 72-Ray Seemann, 7. 10-Jordan Knight, 8. 51r-Ross Essenburg.

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 0-Steven Richardson, 2. 49x-Luke Cranston, 3. 911-Ty Williams, 4. 49-Kris Moore, 5. 33-Koby Walters, 6. 13-Alexander Ort, 7. 11k-Tyler Knight, 8. 1x-Cody Lampe, 9. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 10. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 11. 6-Kaden Taylor, 12. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 13. 95-Buddy Tubbs, 14. 8J-Brandy Jones, 15. 72-Ray Seemann, 16. 10-Jordan Knight, 17. 18-Brandon Sprott (DNS).

IMCA Modifieds:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 57-Joel Lane, 2. 1n-Nick Link, 3. 3h-Ryan Heger, 4. 17-Jake Schroeder, 5. 26-Tom Beavers, 6. A2-Randy Wilson, 7. D14-Derrick Dechant, 8. 94-Jim Graves (DNS).

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 22T-Trent Gray, 2. 24c-Brandon Conkwright, 3. 85c-Clay Sellard, 4. 3d-Daniel Gottschalk, 5. 16-Keivn Gray, 6. 88J-Jack Kirchoff, 7. 7s-David Solberg.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 7-Clay Money, 2. 25-Kale Beavers, 3. 7n-William Nusser, 4. 7b-Curtis Barnes, 5. 01-Jesse Smith, 6. 98-Danny Keller, 7. K17-Ryan Keller.

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 7-Clay Money, 2. 3d-Daniel Gottschalk, 3. 85c-Clay Sellard, 4. 24c-Brandon Conkwright, 5. 17-Jake Schroeder, 6. 7n-William Nusser, 7. 7b-Curtis Barnes, 8. 22T-Trent Gray, 9. 3h-Ryan Heger, 10. 25-Kale Beavers, 11. 01-Jesse Smith, 12. 57-Joel Lane, 13. 16-Kevin Gray, 14. A2-Randy Wilson, 15. 88J-Jack Kirchoff, 16. 26-Tom Beavers, 17. 98-Danny Keller, 18. K17-Ryan Keller, 19. D14-Derrick Dechant, 20. 1n-Nick Link, 21. 7s-David Solberg (DNS), 22. 94-Jim Graves (DNS).

IMCA Sport Modifieds:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 08-Dakota Sproul, 2. 2c-Matthew Crowell, 3. 6b-Travis Burger, 4. 37-Bart Baker, 5. 8-Brian May, 6. 28k-Ryan Kirchoff, 7. 22ss-Shay Simoneau, 8. 18-Kyle Wiens, 9. 01-Kent Lampe.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 27g-Kamren Gruber, 2. L26-Luke Stallbaumer, 3. 56m-Mike Appel, 4. 92-Jeff Kaup, 5. 4-Freddy McCoy, 6. 44-Mike Lunow, 7. 10-Alex Wiens, 8. 28-Seth Beard.

“A” Main (20 Laps): 1. 6b-Travis Burger, 2. 92-Jeff Kaup, 3. 8-Brian May, 4. 08-Dakota Sproul, 5. L26-Luke Stallbaumer, 6. 27g-Kamren Gruber, 7. 4-Freddy McCoy, 8. 56m-Mike Appel, 9. 22ss-Shay Simoneau, 10. 37-Bart Baker, 11. 28-Seth Beard, 12. 18-Kyle Wiens, 13. 10-Alex Wiens, 14. 28k-Shay Simoneau, 15. 44-Mike Lunow, 16. 2c-Matthew Crowell, 17. 01-Kent Lampe.

IMCA Hobby Stocks:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 1c-Cody Ghumm, 2. 17w-Duane Wahrman, 3. 69-David Berger, 4. 11d-Devon Ghumm, 5. 7-Tom Reed, 6. 19-Brett Copeland, 7. 3-Brian Thomas, 8. 5s-Derrick Sprott.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 2s-Reagan Sellard, 2. 250-Tathan Burkhart, 3. 37-B.J. Rogers, 4. 57-Chad Kelley, 5. 81-Skeets Salazar, 6. 24b-Sheri Berger, 7. 55-Jake Huse.

“A” Main (15 Laps): 1. 250-Tathan Burkhart, 2. 11d-Devon Ghumm, 3. 1c-Cody Ghumm, 4. 37-B.J. Rogers, 5. 24b-Sheri Berger, 6. 3-Brian Thomas, 7. 5s-Derrick Sprott, 8. 81-Skeets Salazar, 9. 17w-Duane Wahrman, 10. 69-David Berger, 11. 2s-Reagan Sellard, 12. 57-Chad Kelley, 13. 7-Tom Reed, 14. 19-Brett Copeland (DNS), 15. 55-Jake Huse (DNS).