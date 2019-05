HAUBSTADT, In. (May 4, 2019) — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event scheduled for Saturday night at Tri-State Speedway was rained out. Officials from the World of Outlaws and Tri-State Speedway were going to use a rain date of Sunday, but the grounds are too saturated to make that possible. Officials are working on a potential rain date. An announcement will be made once the date is decided upon.