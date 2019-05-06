Jackson Motorplex Postpones Great Lakes Shootout

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 6, 2019) – The season opener at Jackson Motorplex has been postponed because of continued wet weather.

The 4/10-mile oval was slated to kick off the season this Friday with the Casey’s Great Lakes Shootout presented by Harvey’s Roofing and Tweeter Contracting. However, the marquee race featuring the Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Car Series along with Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids will have to wait a few months.

“We have been unable to get any heavy equipment on the track over the past several weeks as it never seems to dry out before we get blasted with more rain,” Jackson Motorplex General Manager Doug Johnson said. “We have decided to shift everything to our season finale in September.”

The Great Lakes Shootout will now become a part of the final event of the season on Sept. 20-21. There will be added money for the IRA Sprint Car Series portion and the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids will be racing both days during the SeaFoam Open Wheel Nationals for big money along with the Wisconsin Wingless Sprints.

The next event for Jackson Motorplex is May 17 for Iowa Speedway Night featuring the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars, NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc and Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids.

One lucky fan will win two tickets to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, in June.