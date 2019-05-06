Photo Gallery: 2019 King of Kokomo Kokomo Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Chris Windom (#5) and Justin Grant (#4) race for the lead at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Jarrett Andretti (#18) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant (#4) and Chad Boespflug (#98). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chad Boespflug (#98) and Dave Darland (#17). (Jim Denhamer photo) Travis Hery (#21), Tyler Courtney (#7), and Kevin Thomas Jr. (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) Scotty Weir (#4), Shane Cottle (#24), and Chris Windom (#5). (Jim Denhamer photo) Scotty Weir (#4) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (#19) and Travis Hery (#21). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) and Dave Darland (#17GP). (Jim Denhamer photo) Issac Chapple (#52) and Nathan McMillin (#24). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom (#5) and Justin Grant (#4) race for the lead at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom interviewed by Kokomo Speedway announcer Rob Goodman. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom with his race team in victory lane at Kokomo Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Windom Wins the King of Kokomo McGhee wins at Kokomo Darland wins Sprint Car Smackdown IV Ballou Wins Bob Darland Memorial McIntyre and Ballou Win Features at Kokomo Kokomo SpeedwayPhoto Gallery