Midgets and Micros Set For Macon Speedway Saturday

From Adam Mackey

MACON, Il. (May 10, 2019) – The 2019 season for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Outlaw Micro League rolls on this weekend with the Midwest Season Opening Weekend at Belle-Clair Speedway and Macon Speedway. Saturday’s event at Macon Speedway will be the first of four visits from the tours this season.

Heading to Macon on Saturday, Sutter, California’s Logan Seavey serves as the defending race winner. On a hot streak at that, the 2017 POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League champion is the current point leader by way of a phenomenal three-win stretch in the opening five races of 2019.

While it’s the first visit of the season for the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Outlaw Micro League, many of the drivers already have had some on-track action this season at the speedway. Macon has had two of its own local shows this year for the Micros presented by Bailey Chassis. Riverton, IL driver, Aaron Andruskevitch is the current track point leader, scoring both wins. Aiden Purdue, Tyler Day, Molly Day, and Tyler Rust complete the top five in the local points.

Saturday night’s show will also include the second Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Model event of the year. The first was at Lincoln Speedway on April 26, where Mendon, IL’s Denny Woodworth claimed the win. 23 different Pro Late drivers attended that event. The night will also include local points for the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, where Dakota Ewing is the current point leader, after setting a new track record and winning a feature last weekend. Cody Maguire, Donny Koehler, Chris Dick, and Blake Damery complete the top five.

The Archer’s Alley DIRTcar Street Stocks are also on the card. Monticello, IL’s Darrell Dick leads the points by just 10 over Gene Reed. The division has seen three different feature winners in as many races with Dick, Reed, and Terry Reed finding victory lane. Larry Russell, Jr. and Andy Zahnd are in the top five.

The DIRTcar Hornets complete the five division show. Brady Reed, of Decatur, IL, has won two out of the three features so far and leads the points. Billy Mason, Carter Dart, Marty Sullivan, and Michael Abbott are in the top five in the current standings.

Macon pits open Saturday at 3:00 PM with grandstands at 5:00, the POWRi drivers meeting is scheduled for 5:30, local driver meeting at 5:45, with hot laps on track at 6:00, and racing underway at 7:00. Grandstand admission will be $18 for adults and free for kids 11 and under. Those who bring a ticket stub from last weekend’s race will receive $3 off of their ticket for this week.

For more information, you can visit www.powri.com online, follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter, or like POWRi on Facebook. For more information on Macon Speedway, visit www.maconracing.com.