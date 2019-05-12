LETSRACETWO Rescheduled for July 17th

From Eldora Speedway

ROSSBURG, Ohio (May 11, 2019) – Rain has forced Eldora Speedway officials to reschedule Saturday’s #LetsRaceTwo Doubleheader featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars to Wednesday, July 17th.

Saturday’s show will be restarted in its entirety and is now the kickoff to the 36th annual Kings Royal Weekend.

Fans and competitors may use their tickets and wristbands as rainchecks for the rescheduled World of Outlaws and USAC doubleheader on Wednesday, July 17th or redeem for admission towards any other event at Eldora Speedway by September 1.

The Tony Stewart Foundation 50/50 Raffle, benefiting local selling charity Racing For Relief, paid $3,416 to ticket #B-19773334.