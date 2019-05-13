Rauch and POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Series Tackling TBJ Promotions’ 4 th annual Midget Round Up May 25-26

Inside Line Promotions

OWASSO, Okla. (May 13, 2019) –

The 4th edition of the TBJ Promotions event invades the bullring in Garden City, Kan., on May 25-26 with another top level of drivers set to vie for a victory or two during the POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Series sanctioned show.

“I think it’s great for our club,” 10-time series champion and vice president Keith Rauch said. “Every time we go there it’s a blast. It’s such a really cool midget track. Tony (Bruce Jr.) goes above and beyond to make sure we have a great track.

“It’s probably one of my favorite tracks, but I’ve never won there. I’ve ran second and third, but never have pulled one off.”

Rauch noted that he anticipates 18-to-22 regulars with the POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Series to compete and hopes the midget car count is closer to 30-to-35.

On top of the stellar midget action, the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Tel-Star Technologies will be showcasing it’s three premier divisions – Stock Non-Wing, Winged ‘A’ Class and Restricted ‘A’ Class – both nights.

The front gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $20 for adults on May 25 and $15 on May 26. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

Additionally, TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Mid-America Millwright, The Tunnel Car Wash, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Driven Midwest and Maupin’s Truck Service for their continued support of the event.

