Unfavorable Forecast Forces Cancellation of All Star/IRA Triple-Header

From the All Star Circuit of Champions

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 16, 2019) – With heavy rain already invading southern Wisconsin, mixed with an unfavorable weekend forecast, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, IRA Outlaw Sprint Series and track officials were left with no choice but to cancel upcoming events at Wilmot Raceway, Plymouth Dirt Track and Angell Park Speedway scheduled for Friday through Sunday, May 17-19.

Series and track officials are working together to find suitable rain dates to visit Wisconsin later in the year. Potential dates include June 30 and July 25.

“We’ve been monitoring the weather situation the last 24 hours. With the amount of rain the area is already getting, mixed with high percentages of rain throughout the weekend forecast, the best case scenario was to cancel the entire weekend,” Eric Walls explained, All Star Circuit of Champions Series Director. “With so much travel involved with a lot of our teams, expecting them to commute that far with so little chance to race is not ideal. We certainly appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to go through this awful spell.”

Including the upcoming weekend triple-header, Mother Nature is now responsible for the postponement and/or cancellation of ten consecutive All Star Circuit of Champions events since Bedford (Pa.) Speedway fell victim on April 14.

“We’re going to work as hard as we can to bring the All Star Circuit of Champions and IRA Outlaw Sprint Series together later in the year,” Steve Sinclair explained, IRA Series Director. “On behalf of everyone involved, we are incredibly disappointed. The weather really took a turn for the worse the last 24 to 48 hours. All we can do is try again later in the year.”

More news and information pertaining potential rain dates will be released in the near future. Fans are expected to stay alert online, as well as on all of the available social media networks.