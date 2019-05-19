DCRP vs URSS Sprint Car Clash Falls Victim to Rain

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (May 18, 2019) – Saturday night’s DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Car Clash atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval fell victim to severe thunderstorms that hit the facility an hour before the schedule 7:30 p.m. start time.

The DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Car portion of the event has been reset for Saturday, June 1, along with a full slate of IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

The 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval is an action with Round Two on Sunday, May 19, with a full slate of Micro Sprint Cars and Karts.

The complete slate of 2019 events at DCRP is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations. Contact the Holiday Inn Express at 620-225-1000.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.