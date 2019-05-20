AGCO Jackson Nationals Rising Toward the Top of Winged Sprint Car Racing Events

Inside Line Promotions – JACKSON, Minn. (May 20, 2019) – It hasn’t taken long for the AGCO Jackson Nationals to become one of winged sprint car racing’s biggest events of the year.

As the facility and race track have undergone extensive renovations during the last few years, so has the marquee World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event. This year’s 41st edition of the tripleheader runs June 27-29.

It offers one of the largest payouts in the sport with more than $300,000 on the line. Both preliminary nights pay $10,000 to win and the finale is $41,000 to win and $3,000 to start.

The event is in its fifth consecutive year of having 410ci winged sprint cars as the featured division and during each of the previous four seasons a different winner has emerged. Donny Schatz claimed last year’s event title with Brad Sweet winning in 2017, which was the first year it was sanctioned by the World of Outlaws. Kerry Madsen was victorious in 2016 and Sammy Swindell captured the crown in 2015.

On top of the action on the track, there are plenty of activities during that weekend to entertain the fans.

It begins with a hauler parade on Wednesday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m., which will be followed by the Fan Fest. Race cars will be on display along with a $5 Burger Bar and live music from Hicktown Mafia starting at 8 p.m.

AGCO will host an open house on Friday, June 28, at the Intivity Center. MRN’s Winged Nation will be on hand showcasing driver interviews and fans can tour the AGCO factory.

Jackson Motorplex is offering a Meet-and-Greet of several track Hall of Fame members on Saturday, June 29, in the afternoon behind the main grandstand.

There are additional activities and games that are in the works and will be announced in the near future.

AGCO Jackson Nationals tickets are available at http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com or by calling 507-822-7314.

This season’s first two scheduled events at Jackson Motorplex have been cancelled because of the weather. The track is off this weekend before hosting Ag Builders Night presented by GDF Enterprises featuring the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc on May 31.

UP NEXT –

May 31 for the Ag Builders Night presented by GDF Enterprises featuring the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JacksonSpeedway/?fref=ts

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a recently renovated 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts weekly races on most Fridays from May through September with Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars, 360 winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc among the featured classes. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .