TBJ Promotions Growing Midget Round Up Thanks to RMMRA and NOW600 Series

OWASSO, Okla. (May 21, 2019) – The Midget Round Up, which is in its fourth year of being a marquee TBJ Promotions event, has grown each year thanks to support from its two premier series.

“It’s been amazing and very fulfilling to see the car counts continue to grow,” TBJ Promotions Founder Tony Bruce Jr. said. “The Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association has been a big-time supporter of the event and Terry Mattox with the NOW600 Series has been a huge addition to get the micro game strong.”

Both the POWRi Lucas Oil RMMRA Series and Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Tel-Star Technologies will partake in this year’s spectacle, which runs this Saturday and Sunday at Airport Raceway in Garden City, Kan.

“I figure we’ll have 30-to-35 midgets and the three micro sprint classes should have great car counts, too,” Bruce Jr said.

A total of four divisions will be running featuring the midgets and the three premier NOW600 Series classes – Stock Non-Wing, Winged ‘A’ Class and Restricted ‘A’ Class – both nights.

The front gates are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $20 for adults on Saturday and $15 on Sunday. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free both nights.

There is limited reserved spectator parking at the track available. To purchase a spot, call 620-287-3695.

Additionally, TBJ Promotions would like to thank the Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Burtis Motor Company, Mid-America Millwright, The Tunnel Car Wash, Johnson Septic Tank Services, Jax Sports Grille, Driven Midwest and Maupin’s Truck Service for their continued support of the event.

