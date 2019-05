Danny Sams Scores 1st GLSS Win at Crystal

Floridian Danny Sams picked up his first ever Great Lakes Super Sprint win at Crystal Motor Speedway Saturday night. It was a non stop green to checker affair.

1-Danny Sams, 2-Zane Devault, 3-Jake Brown, 4-Gregg Dalman, 5-Chase Ridenour, 6-Phil Gressman, 7-Dustin Daggett, 8-Mitch Brown, 9-Jared Horstman, 10-Andrew Scheid, 11-Brett Mann, 12-Jay Steinebach, 13-Brad Lamberson, 14-Garrett Saunders, 15-Tyler Fitzpatrick, 16-Conner Morrell, 17-Kyle Poortenga, 18-Jared Lamberson, 19-Josh Schantz, 20-Linden Jones