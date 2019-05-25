Thunderstorm brings end to races at Fremont Speedway Saturday, May 25

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Just as the gates opened for racing at Fremont Speedway on American Powersports Night, Saturday, May 25, the skies opened up forcing the cancellation of events. The Track That Action Built will try again Sunday, May 26 as the Computer Man presents the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 return. Gates will open at noon.

