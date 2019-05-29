73rd Opening Night at Angell Park Speedway – June 2

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, Wis., May 29—A doubleheader weekend awaits the Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series this weekend June 1-2. Action starts off for Badger on Saturday Night June 1 at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway. It will be the first of six races during the 2019 season, at the Northern Illinois track.

“The 84 Lumber Meet the Drivers & Cars Session”, an opportunity for fans to meet the drivers and get an up-close look at the midget race cars, will take place at the main grandstand outside the entrance gate from 5-6 pm. General admission gates open at: 6 pm, qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow.

The following evening Sunday Night June 2 “The 73rd Opening Night” event, for racing will take place at Angell Park Speedway.The event is the first of the ten-race season at the popular 1/3-mile clay oval. Joining Badger will be the MSA Sprint Cars, and Wisconsin Dirt Racing Legends Series.

Grandstand seating opens at 4:30 pm; practice at 5:30 pm; with racing to follow.

The first “Badger drivers meets & great”, opportunity for fans to meet the drivers before the evening’s events will take place at the Badger Souvenir trailer for thirty minutes behind the grandstand starting at 4:30 pm. The BMARA Fan Club/Kids Club will be giving away a bicycle at the event.

The Badger feature winner will receive the Terry Vaughn Award at the series year-end awards banquet, a tradition dating back to 1980, when Ken Biertzer claimed the first award. Dan Boorse leads all drivers with six victories in the Vaughn Race. The RAB Racing No. 57 entry has won the race three of the last four years, with three different drivers.

Vaughn was killed on May 20, 1979 in a single car accident during qualifying, on opening night at Angell Park. Vaughn scored seven of his eight career Badger Midget feature victories at the track. Although Vaughn never won the Badger drivers title, he finished in the top five in points eight times during his career, including the runner-up position in 1970.

The popular driver who lived on “Milwaukee’s South Side”, also served two terms as President of the Badger Midget Association. Vaughn,45, was an engineer, and served as Director of the Facilities Department at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM).

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Bill Balog 116; 2. Kevin Olson 96; 3. Chase McDermand 90; 4. Jack Routson 81; 5. Zach Boden 72; 6. Brian Peterson63; 7. Jim Fuerst 54; 8. Chase Jones 51; 9. Mike Stroik 51; 10. Pat Hensen 49.