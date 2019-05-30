USAC VS. VRA “BATTLE AT THE BEACH” RESUMES AT VENTURA

By Lance Jennings

MAY 29, 2019… This Saturday, June 1st, the USAC West Coast and VRA (Ventura Racing Association) Sprint Cars will clash at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the “ARP Battle at the Beach Race #2” is the second of five appearances at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. VRA Dwarf Cars, VRA Senior Sprint Cars, California Lightning Sprints, and Hobby Stocks are also featured on the action packed card. The Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FRONT AXLE TETHERS & FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS ARE ALLOWED.

– The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at westcoastsprintcars.com and usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

Since April 4, 2009, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held thirteen West Coast 360 Sprint Car races. Nine different drivers have claimed victory, led by Tristan Guardino with three main event wins. Guardino also set a new 1-lap track record of 11.958 on March 23rd and a complete series Ventura win list is at the end of this release.

Entering the seventh point race, there have been five different winners. Defending series champion Austin Liggett has won the last two races, including the May 17th “Peter Murphy Classic” at Tulare. Brody Roa, Jake Swanson, Chase Johnson, and Guardino have one win on the season and rain washed out the May 18th event at Petaluma.

Heading to Ventura, Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) has a stout 119-point lead over the competition. Driving the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino led the first eight laps before finishing eleventh at Tulare’s “Peter Murphy Classic.” To date, the young driver has posted one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, five top-10 finishes, and 31 feature laps led. Tristan is tied with Brody Roa and Craig Stidham for ninth on the series win list and will be looking add another Ventura trophy to his collection.

After finishing seventh at Tulare, Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) has climbed to second in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons has one heat race victory and four top-10 finishes in the campaign. At Ventura, the 2016 Rookie of the Year will have his sights on his third career triumph.

Koen Shaw (Fresno, CA) has climbed to third in the USAC West Coast point standings. Racing the family owned #88 Shaw Structures Unlimited / PMS Investments KPC, Shaw scored a sixteenth place finish at the Tulare County Fairgrounds. At press time, the versatile driver has posted one heat race victory and one top-10 finish in the campaign. This Saturday night, Koen will be looking for his first career victory with the USAC West Coast Sprints.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) sits fourth in the championship point chase. The pilot of Keith Ford’s #73T Edgewater Construction / Sun Valley AG Transport Triple X skipped Tulare to compete in Arizona. At press time, the 2017 Champion has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, one Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award, three top-10 finishes, and 8 feature laps led to his credit. Currently tied with Davey Pombo and T.J. Smith for thirteenth in wins, Jake will skip Ventura for USAC SouthWest action in San Tan Valley, Arizona.

After winning the last two features, Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) has climbed to fifth in the USAC West Coast standings. Driving the family owned #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Maxim, Liggett has one heat race victory, three top-10 finishes, and 41 feature laps led to his credit. To date, the defending champion ranks sixth on the win list and will have his sights on his tenth victory.

Currently seventh in points, Slater Helt (Harrisonville, MO) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Hannah Mayhew (Acton, CA), J.J. Ringo (Morgan Hill, CA), and Brent Owens (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. Austin Ervine, Steve Hix, T.J. Smith, Cody Majors, Troy Rutherford, “The Rickster” Ricky Kirkbride, D.J. Johnson, Tom Hendricks, and more.

Rick Hendrix (Palmdale, CA) leads a strong contingent with the Ventura Racing Association. The 2016 Champion is expected to be joined by Charlie Butcher, Kyle Smith, Brandon Wiley, Tyler Hatzikian, Bruce Douglass, Tyler Williams, Kenny Perkins, Gage Rucker, and Chris Meredith.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior tickets (60 and older) are $11, Active Military tickets (ID Required) are $11, Student tickets (with ID) are $11, and Kid’s tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Austin Liggett, 1-Tristan Guardino, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Jake Swanson.

VENTURA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 3-Tristan Guardino, 2-Ryan Bernal, 2-Jake Swanson, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-Tyler Courtney, 1-Geoff Ensign, 1-Johnathon Henry, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Carson Macedo.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Tristan Guardino-405, 2. Ryan Timmons-286, 3. Koen Shaw-262, 4. Jake Swanson-238, 5. Austin Liggett-227, 6. Danny Faria Jr.-221, 7. Slater Helt-212, 8. Hannah Mayhew-203, 9. J.J. Ringo-197, 10. Austin Ervine-187, 11. Kyle Edwards-178, 12. Steve Hix-172, 13. Michael Faccinto-167, 14. Brody Roa-154, 15. T.J. Smith-150, –. Cody Majors-150, 17. Charles Davis Jr.-147, 18. Stevie Sussex-145, 19. Troy Rutherford-139, 20. Ryan Bernal-135.

2019 VRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Rick Hendrix-1145, 2. Charlie Butcher-1050, 3. Kyle Smith-660, 4. Brandon Wiley-425, 5. Tyler Hatzikian-420, 6. Bruce Douglass-405, 7. Tyler Williams-365, 8. Kenny Perkins-355, 9. Gage Rucker-350, 10. Chris Meredith-340, 11. Ricky Lewis-325, 12. Joey Bishop-300, 13. Tyler Edwards-240, 14. Cody Majors-235, 15. Tanner Boul-220, 16. Bruce St. James-215, 17. Danny Parrish-205, 18. Brent Owens-185, 19. Evan Jonker-180, 20. Will Perkins-175.

2019 ARP BATTLE AT THE BEACH POINT STANDINGS: 1. Tristan Guardino–245, 2. Jake Swanson-235, 3. Carson Macedo-215, 4. Troy Rutherford-210, 5. Cody Majors-205, 6. Ryan Timmons-185, -. Kyle Edwards-185, 8. Slater Helt-170, 9. Koen Shaw-160, 10. Jeff Fillingame-155, –. Steve Hix-155, 12. Rick Hendrix-150, 13. Charlie Butcher-135, 14. Darren Vanderly-125, 15. Tom Hendricks-125, 16. Tyler Williams-120, 17. J.J. Ringo-115, 18. Gage Rucker-110, 19. Austin Ervine-100.