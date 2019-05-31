Oswego Implements Double File Restarts for Pathfinder Bank SBS, 350 Supermodifieds

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 30, 2019) – Oswego Speedway officials have elected to implement double file restarts for heat and feature action both in the Pathfinder Bank SBS class as well as the new 350 Supermodified division.

Under this new format for 2019, double file restarts will be used in every event for both divisions, however the last two laps in the preliminary races and the last five laps in the main events will see single file restarts.

The leader will pick the inside or outside lane when the race director instructs the cars to double up on the one way radio. The front row will then proceed to the line in turn four side by side and receive the green flag.

If the front row does not stay together under this double file restart format, officials will go yellow and then switch over to single file on the next restart. If any competitor is determined to be at fault for two double file restart violations, he will be sent to the rear of the field.

Oswego Speedway’s 69th season continues on Saturday, June 8 when Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers and Bosco’s presents Twin 35 features for the Novelis Supermodifieds, a 30-lap main event for the Pathfinder Bank SBS and the addition of a 30-lap special for the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series. The 350 Supers return on June 15.

To purchase tickets for any 2019 event, please phone the Oswego Speedway box office at (315)-342-0646.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, be sure to visit online at OswegoSpeedway.com. Fans can also FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.