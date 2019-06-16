Shipley Tops Arizona Speedway With ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars

From Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (June 15, 2019) – Marking the fifth time that Joshua Shipley has parked in Victory Lane with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars, the Arizona shoe wheeled from the left of the second row to win at Arizona Speedway on Saturday night.

Taking over the top spot on Lap 14, Shipley kept pace ahead of R.J. Johnson who peddled to second after starting ninth. Dustin Cormany, who led early on, ended up third with Dennis Gile jumping back behind the wheel with a run from eighth to fourth. Kyle Shipley completed the top five.

Daylin Perreira grabbed sixth with Tyler Most in tow. Asa Kesterson, Ronald Webster, and Colton Maroney made up the top ten. The San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars race again on Saturday, July 6 at USA Raceway in Tucson, Ariz.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS)

ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Arizona Speedway

Queen Creek, AZ

Saturday, June 15, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 65X-John Romero, [2]

2. 51-Ronald Webster, [4]

3. 55-Daylin Perreira, [6]

4. 7M-Mason Keefer, [3]

5. 3K-Patrick Krob, [1]

6. 20-Shon Deskins, [7]

7. 17-Joe Scheopner, [5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 29X-Dustin Cormany, [2]

2. 34-R.J. Johnson, [1]

3. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [5]

4. 18-Asa Kesterson, [6]

5. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [7]

6. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [3]

7. 7K-Bruce St. James, [4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Joshua Shipley, [2]

2. 4T-Dennis Gile Jr., [3]

3. 3-Tyler Most, [5]

4. 50S-Rocky Silva, [1]

5. 66-Colton Maroney, [7]

6. 7-Wayne Siddle, [4]

7. 25-Mike Waddle, [6]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 2-Joshua Shipley, [3]

2. 34-R.J. Johnson, [9]

3. 29X-Dustin Cormany, [1]

4. 4T-Dennis Gile Jr., [8]

5. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [7]

6. 55-Daylin Perreira, [5]

7. 3-Tyler Most, [6]

8. 18-Asa Kesterson, [10]

9. 51-Ronald Webster, [2]

10. 66-Colton Maroney, [12]

11. 50S-Rocky Silva, [14]

12. 20-Shon Deskins, [15]

13. 7-Wayne Siddle, [17]

14. 3K-Patrick Krob, [16]

15. 65X-John Romero, [4]

16. 7K-Bruce St. James, [20]

17. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [11]

18. 25-Mike Waddle, [21]

19. 17-Joe Scheopner, [19]

20. 7M-Mason Keefer, [13]

DNS: 7X-Ryan Murphy